Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Eduardo Rodriguez, Brady Singer and more for April 17, 2025

With a few teams off today, there are only 10 MLB games on the schedule. That means there will be 20 starting pitchers, and each one is going to record a range of strikeouts. It's your job to pick which ones will go over or under their assigned line.

Doing so is hard for many reasons, but when there are that many starters to choose from, it can be daunting. It's best to find good matchups and good pitchers, which is what we've done with today's best picks from DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Best MLB strikeout prop bets for April 17

5) Brady Singer: over 5.5 -155

Brady Singer has an ideal matchup today (Imagn)

Brady Singer has been in excellent form to start his Cincinnati Reds debut, and he's striking out 26.5% of the batters he's faced this year. He's also averaging a full strikeout more per nine than his career mark this season. Today, against the Seattle Mariners, a team that strikes out frequently, his 5.5 line is pretty low. Take the over.

4) Tanner Bibee: over 4.5 -150

Tanner Bibee has a low line today (Imagn)

Tanner Bibee is not off to a great start, and he's only striking out a measly 15.9% of batters so far. He's also averaging almost three full strikeouts less than his career K/9 this year. Despite that, the 4.5 line is very low. Additionally, the Cleveland Guardians are facing the Baltimore Orioles, who have been very cold this season. Take the over.

3) Davis Martin: under 4.5 -140

Take the under on Davis Martin today (Imagn)

Davis Martin might have a very low over/under line today for the Chicago White Sox. He might also have a solid matchup with the Athletics tonight. It doesn't matter. Martin has a tiny 13.5% K rate this year and averages just 5.29 strikeouts per nine innings, so he'd have to basically pitch a complete game to hit the over. Take the under.

2) Eduardo Rodriguez: over 4.5 -165 (Safest pick of the day)

Eduardo Rodriguez is the safe pick today (Imagn)

Eduardo Rodriguez is our safest pick of the day. The Arizona Diamondbacks star is striking out 29.4% of the batters he's faced so far this year, and he averages a career high 10.80 K/9 this season. Against the disappointing Miami Marlins and with a 4.5 line, the over is a great choice today.

1) Andre Pallante: over 4.5 +100 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Andre Pallante is the bold prediction today (Imagn)

Andre Pallante is today's bold prediction. The St. Louis Cardinals star doesn't have good strikeout numbers (19.7% K rate and 7.16 K/9 in 2025). However, against the New York Mets and with a pretty low over/under line, there's a good chance he can reach five strikeouts. He is coming off a really good start, so the momentum is there. Take the over even if it's a long shot.

