Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Kodai Senga, Carlos Rodon and more for April 7, 2025

There are only 11 games scheduled for Monday across the MLB (and some have potential weather issues on the horizon). That means there are going to be 22 starting pitchers, and those starters will all have over/under lines on their strikeout tallies.

With so few lines to consider, picking the best ones is a challenge. This is the heart of the strikeout prop bet, as it's difficult to determine which pitchers will or won't rack up the strikeouts, especially with so few available. To that end, we've got today's best picks from DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Best MLB strikeout prop bets for April 7

5) Carlos Rodon: under 6.5 -145

Take the under on Carlos Rodon (Imagn)

Carlos Rodon had one great start and one mediocre one. On Monday, he gets to take on the Detroit Tigers, a team that doesn't have a vaunted offense. However, the 6.5 line is fairly high, and Rodon hasn't been a strikeout pitcher of late.

The New York Yankees star averages almost 10 per nine innings for his career, but that means he'd have to last more than seven innings, which he hasn't done since July 22, 2024.

4) Kodai Senga: over 6.5 -150

Kodai Senga could hit seven strikeouts (Imagn)

Kodai Senga has the same line, but he has a much stronger matchup against the Miami Marlins. He also has an absurd 40% strikeout rate in 2025, so he's been cutting down batters at an impressive rate. Take the over even though the line is still a bit steep. He could end up blowing past it.

3) Nathan Eovaldi: over 5.5 -140

Nathan Eovaldi is a good pick today (Imagn)

Nathan Eovaldi has quietly been one of the best starters this year. The Texas Rangers ace is sporting a 33.3% K rate this year and averaging 10.20 strikeouts per nine innings, well above his 7.80 career mark.

He's in good form, and even though the Chicago Cubs are a tough matchup, the line is on the lower side for a pitcher like Eovaldi.

2) Dustin May: under 5.5 -165 (Safest pick of the day)

Dustin May is today's safest bet (Imagn)

Dustin May is the safest pick. The Los Angeles Dodgers starter is taking on the Washington Nationals, a pretty decent matchup, but he's not much for strikeouts. Even at 5.5, this is a line to take the under on. May averages 8.24 strikeouts per nine, so he's going to have to pitch a lot to get to six strikeouts.

1) Zac Gallen: over 6.5 +120 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Zac Gallen is the bold prediction (Imagn)

Zac Gallen is Monday's bold prediction. The odds don't like his chances of exceeding six strikeouts, but the Baltimore Orioles' offense has been prone to going cold at times already this year.

Plus, Gallen has a really nice 37.8% K rate. He is also averaging an astonishing 14.34 strikeouts per nine this year. Take the over.

