Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Luis Gil, Yusei Kikuchi, and more for August 9, 2025

Strikeout action heats up today with a loaded slate of pitchers stepping into matchups that could either boost their K totals or test their command early. Several arms are riding strong recent form, while others are looking to bounce back after shaky outings.

Today’s prop board offers intriguing value, from frontline aces with elite strikeout rates to under-the-radar arms drawing favorable matchups against whiff-heavy lineups. We’ve dug into recent performance trends, pitch usage patterns, and opponent strikeout profiles to build a list of five pitchers with the best chances to cash in on their strikeout props.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Framber Valdez: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Framber Valdez has been one of the league’s most consistent arms this season, posting an 11-5 record with a 2.83 ERA and a strong 1.12 WHIP over 140 innings.

He’s also fanned 144 batters, showing he can miss bats when needed. That said, his strikeout totals can be matchup-dependent, and he’s coming off a start where he managed only three Ks against Boston.

Facing the Yankees, who have been tough to strike out lately thanks to patient approaches and improved contact rates, Valdez could find himself pitching to more contact to keep his pitch count down. That makes the under 6.5 strikeouts a calculated, safer play.

#4. Luis Gil: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Luis Gil’s long-awaited 2025 debut didn’t go as planned, as the right-hander struggled with command in Sunday’s matchup against Miami. Making his first start of the season, Gil allowed five runs on five hits and issued four walks across just 3.1 innings.

While he flashed some of his trademark velocity and managed to strike out three batters, inconsistent location and deep counts prevented him from settling into a rhythm.

The outing saddled him with an early-season ERA of 13.50 and a 0-1 record, putting added importance on his upcoming start against the Astros, a dangerous lineup that won’t make things any easier.

#3. Brandon Young: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Brandon Young’s rookie season has been a tough learning curve, as he’s yet to pick up a win and carries a 5.88 ERA with a 1.67 WHIP across 41.1 innings.

While he’s shown some strikeout ability with 38 punchouts (8.3 K/9), his tendency to allow traffic on the bases often cuts his outings short.

Facing the Athletics, a team that’s inconsistent but can make pitchers work deep into counts, Young will need to be extremely efficient to reach six strikeouts. Given his season trends, the under looks like the safer side of this prop.

#2. Joe Boyle: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-160) - Safest Pick of the Day

Joe Boyle’s raw velocity is impressive, with a 2.30 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and just 13 hits allowed over 27.1 innings, showing how tough he’s been to square up. But when it comes to strikeouts, the totals haven’t always been gaudy.

He’s averaged 8.6 K/9 this year, and in his latest start against the Dodgers, he struck out only two batters in five scoreless innings.

Facing the Mariners, a lineup that can work counts and foul off pitches, Boyle may not pile up Ks fast enough to hit six. This makes the under 5.5 a dependable, low-risk play for today.

#1. Yusei Kikuchi: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+100) - Bold Prediction of the Day

Yusie Kikuchi has put together a strong season, with a 3.22 ERA over 134 innings and 139 strikeouts. His 9.3 K/9 rate shows he can miss bats, even while carrying a slightly high walk rate.

In his last outing against Tampa Bay, he was sharp, fanning seven batters over six innings while allowing just one run on four hits.

Now he gets the Tigers, a team that has been prone to strikeouts throughout the year. At even money, the over 5.5 is a value play with real upside, making this our bold prediction for August 9.

