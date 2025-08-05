August 5 brings a fascinating slate of MLB strikeout prop bets where sharp bettors can capitalize on mispriced lines and pitching trends. Today’s board mixes power arms like MacKenzie Gore and Logan Webb, who are primed for big strikeout totals, with efficiency-first pitchers like Nathan Eovaldi, where the under offers value.

Ad

From safe fades to bold plus-money plays, these five K props offer a strategic edge for anyone looking to exploit current form, matchups and pitching tendencies. Whether you’re hunting for a safe floor or chasing upside, today’s strikeout props have something for every betting style.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. MacKenzie Gore: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Ad

Trending

Despite a rough outing in his last start, MacKenzie Gore’s strikeout upside remains undeniable. With 148 strikeouts over 123 innings (a stellar 10.8 K/9), Gore consistently showcases electric stuff capable of racking up Ks in bunches.

While his 4-11 record and 3.80 ERA don’t tell the full story, Gore’s ability to generate swings and misses has been a bright spot, even when his command wavers (3.3 BB/9).

Facing an Athletics lineup, this matchup sets up perfectly for Gore to bounce back. Given his pitch count workload and sheer strikeout efficiency, the over 6.5 line feels like a strong play, making him a top upside target on today’s board.

Ad

#4. Nathan Eovaldi: Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Nathan Eovaldi has been lights out this season with a phenomenal 1.49 ERA and a crisp 0.89 WHIP, but his path to strikeouts hasn’t been as dominant as his overall numbers suggest. With 105 strikeouts across 103 innings (9.2 K/9), Eovaldi has leaned more on efficiency and weak contact rather than piling up Ks.

His recent outing against the Angels saw him pitch seven strong innings but record only four strikeouts, a trend that’s been recurring as he opts for quick outs over extended strikeout battles.

Ad

Facing a Yankees lineup that’s been more selective and patient, the under 6.5 strikeouts becomes a sharp play, especially given Eovaldi’s pitch-to-contact approach and his tendency to prioritize innings over swing-and-miss volume.

#3. Zack Littell: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-145)

Zack Littell isn’t a strikeout-first pitcher, but his combination of pinpoint control and pitch efficiency makes this 3.5 strikeout line appealing.

With a 1.12 WHIP and a minuscule 1.4 BB/9 across 133.1 innings, Littell consistently works deep into games, giving himself enough volume to flirt with 4+ strikeouts regularly. His 6.0 K/9 rate won’t blow anyone away, but he’s cleared this line in several outings where he’s pitched into the fifth or sixth inning.

Ad

Littell has a strong path to cash this over, especially if he can stretch his pitch count past 80-90. This prop is a value play built on innings and control rather than pure swing-and-miss dominance.

#2. Davis Martin: Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Davis Martin has had flashes of strikeout success, but his overall profile suggests he’s more of a pitch-to-contact arm than a K-heavy option. With just 63 strikeouts over 91.1 innings (6.2 K/9), Martin typically needs everything to go right to clear a five-strikeout mark.

Ad

Though he struck out seven in his last outing, his inconsistency in pitching deep into games makes the under 4.5 strikeouts a sharp, safe play.

His 1.26 WHIP and modest 2.6 BB/9 indicate that while he limits free passes, he doesn’t overpower hitters, a concern against a Mariners lineup that has been making solid contact of late. This under is built on volume concerns and matchup context, making it the safest prop of today’s board.

Ad

#1. Logan Webb: Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+110) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Logan Webb has quietly transformed into a strikeout machine this season, racking up 155 strikeouts over 141.1 innings with an impressive 9.9 K/9 rate. While Webb’s reputation has long been built on ground balls and soft contact, 2025 has seen him evolve into a pitcher who can dominate hitters with a blend of precision and swing-and-miss stuff.

His last outing saw him allow four walks and strike out 11 batters in just 5.2 innings. With his WHIP sitting at a manageable 1.25 and a walk rate of 2.2 BB/9, Webb is pitching deep into games and consistently finding strikeout opportunities. Webb clearing this 6.5 strikeout line at plus money is a bold, yet smart value play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More