Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Ryan Pepiot, George Kirby, and more for July 31, 2025

July 31’s MLB action sets the stage for some compelling pitcher strikeout prop bets, featuring a mix of emerging talent and seasoned starters ready to dominate the zone.

Ad

Whether it’s consistent strikeout performers or bold underdog picks, today’s MLB strikeout prop picks highlight key matchups and pitching trends to watch.

From reliable strikeout machines like Ryan Pepiot and George Kirby to savvy fades and surprise sleepers, these top MLB pitcher strikeout bets offer plenty of value for bettors looking to cash on swings and misses. So, here's a detailed breakdown of the best MLB strikeout prop bets for July 31.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Ryan Pepiot: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Ryan Pepiot might’ve taken a no-decision in his last MLB outing, but he quietly delivered another strong strikeout performance, with six Ks over as many innings.

That pushed his season total to 124 strikeouts in 126.1 innings, an impressive 8.8 K/9 backed by a solid 3.42 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

Ad

He’s consistently hovered around this line all season, and with nearly 2,000 pitches thrown, Pepiot’s workload and recent form suggest he’s well-positioned to clear 5.5 again tonight.

#4 George Kirby: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140)

George Kirby looked sharp in his most recent MLB start, racking up nine strikeouts over six innings with just two earned runs allowed, a strong bounce-back that pushed his season K total to 68 across 66.0 innings.

That’s a 9.3 K/9 rate paired with a tidy 1.15 WHIP and only 16 walks, showcasing the elite control that makes his strikeout prop so reliable.

Ad

With 1083 pitches thrown this year, Kirby has the workload and efficiency to go deep into games, and tonight’s matchup sets him up well to hit at least six strikeouts for the fifth time in his last six MLB starts.

#3 Carlos Carrasco: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Now, with Atlanta after a trade from the Yankees, Carlos Carrasco gets a fresh start and a chance to prove himself. Despite a rough 5.91 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 32 innings this season, he’s still managed 25 strikeouts, a 7.0 K/9, while keeping walks in check at 2.8 BB/9.

Ad

With 514 pitches thrown and a history of clearing this low line in short outings, Carrasco doesn’t need a deep start to cash the over. Even a 4-5 inning appearance could get the job done if he leans on his swing-and-miss stuff early.

#2 Andrew Abbott: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-165) (Safest Pick of the Day)

Andrew Abbott has had a stellar season with an 8-1 record, 2.09 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 103.1 innings, but tonight’s strikeout line feels slightly inflated.

Ad

While he notched up seven Ks in his last outing, he sits at 95 total strikeouts and 8.3 K/9 and hasn’t consistently cleared the 6-strikeout mark against tougher lineups.

With 1648 pitches thrown and a modest 2.4 BB/9, Abbott’s command is solid, but facing a high-contact team, his chances of piling up strikeouts dip significantly. This under stands out as the safest play on the board.

#1 Marcus Stroman: Over 3.5 Strikeouts (+100) (Bold Prediction of the Day)

Ad

Marcus Stroman hasn’t had a smooth MLB season with a 6.09 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 34 innings, but his recent starts hint at some upside. Despite allowing four runs in just 3.2 innings his last time out, he still struck out four, matching today’s line.

With 23 Ks on the year and a 6.1 K/9 rate over 630 pitches, Stroman has shown that he can get swings and misses in short bursts. At plus money, he doesn’t need to go deep, just stay efficient early, to clear this modest line and cash in as the bold play of the day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More