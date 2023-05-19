Tommy Edman Injury Update: Health Status and expected recovery timetable for St. Louis Cardinals star

Tommy Edman left Thursday's game early against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The St. Louis Cardinals baseman collided with teammate Lars Nootbaar on a fly ball to right-center.

Joframaso⚾️ @joframaso EL CHOQUE DEL DÍA



Tommy Edman y Lars Nootbaar

#Cardinals



EL CHOQUE DEL DÍATommy Edman y Lars Nootbaar 🚨 EL CHOQUE DEL DÍA👉 Tommy Edman y Lars Nootbaar #Cardinalshttps://t.co/hriu5iozIx

Despite the rather nasty clash, Edman remained in the game briefly but was pulled before his next at-bat in favor of Juan Yepez. It was later revealed that the baseman suffered from soreness in his lower abdomen.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As of Friday, Edman is listed as 'day-to-day' on the Cardinals' injury report. However, the initial diagnosis suggested that the injury may not be as serious as expected.

It appears that the 28-year-old escaped major injuries following his collision with Nootbaar. Although there are no confirmed reports on when Edman will return, he is expected to return to action for St. Louis in their second match of the series against the Dodgers on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether the Cardinals will give Edman a few days to recover because rushing him back into the thick of things may not be the best option for the franchise.

However, on the other hand, Edman is one of the better-performing players on the team and St. Louis needs to turn its fortunes if it wants to qualify for the playoffs.

Tommy Edman's stats in 2023 MLB season

St. Louis Cardinals star Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman has got off to an impressive start to the 2023 MLB campaign. The 28-year-old has racked up 37 hits and six home runs in 135 at-bats with a .274 average.

Despite Edman's bright start to the season, the St. Louis Cardinals are languishing in fifth place on the NL Central table with just 19 wins and 26 defeats.

Nonetheless, St. Louis will be eager to have Edman back in its lineup as soon as possible. If things go well in his recovery, he should be able to suit up for the Cards in Game 2 of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes