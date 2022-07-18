“Took ya long enough” “should’ve always been but at least he’s on it now” - Seattle Mariners fans are ecstatic over Ty France receiving All-Star appearance

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France just received his first All-Star invitation just minutes ago. Although he did not make the All-Star Game initially due to injuries France, has been given the honor.

This was long anticipated as many believed that France was the biggest snub from the 2022 All-Star Game. He is having one of the best all around seasons from a first baseman so far this year. His stats at the plate cannot go unnoticed around the league.

The Seattle Mariners have also been one of the best teams recently. They have been red hot over this recent stretch, winning 13 straight games. Just three weeks ago, the Mariners appeared to be almost out of the playoff race entirely. Now, however, they are leading the American League Wild Card race and are giving the Houston Astros a run for their money for the division.

With Ty France having a stellar year at first base and the Mariners being this hot, there is no reason to exclude France from the All-Star roster. Since the rosters were released, fans have been outraged he was not on the initial roster.

Now that Ty France has been added to the roster, fans across the league are very happy. Many said that it was a sigh of relief.

Most All-Star snubs eventually make the game due to an injury replacement. However, it was looking like France would be left off the team altogether. Let's take a look into the great season that Ty France is having this year.

Inside Ty France's stellar 2022 MLB season

So far this season, France has been batting .306 with an .837 OPS through 78 games for the Mariners. Even though France is known for his contact, he also has 10 home runs and 18 doubles already in 2022.

When comparing France to other first baseman who are in this year's All-Star Game, his numbers line up. His stats are definitely deserving of an All-Star appearance.

Since entering the league in 2019, France has established himself as one of the best first basemen in the league. For his career, France has a .288 batting average with 347 hits in 342 games.

It is great to see Ty France included in this year's All-Star Game. It would have been a travesty for him to be left of the team.

