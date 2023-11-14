Top 10 bizarre baseball superstitions ft. Max Scherzer wearing shorts backwards

Baseball superstitions come in many different forms, ranging from the well-known 'Curse of the Bambino' to players' unwillingness to wash their bodies or clothing before a game. A new superstition usually originates from anything that occurs before an athlete performs well or poorly. According to sports psychologists, a player gains confidence and a sense of control over the proceedings from these customs and superstitions.

Some baseball players adhere to superstitions that most people would find utterly bizarre. For instance, Jordan Romano wears the same socks in every game, Travis d'Arnaud wears the same sliders in every game, Alek Manoah wears the same briefs every time he throws, etc.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's only weird if it doesn't work. Do you have any baseball superstitions? - MLB

On that note, here are

The top 10 oddest baseball superstitions:

10) Larry Walker has a strong fixation on the number 3

He played right field for the Expos, Rockies, and Cardinals, and his lucky number was three. He was obsessed with it. He married at 3:33 on November 3rd, the day he wore number 33 for the Cardinals. Larry Walker was a five-time All-Star, seven-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a National League MVP.

9) Derek Holland eats fast food in excess

Before a game, Rangers reliever Darren O'Day claims that starting pitcher Derek Holland, a lefty, orders and consumes $30 worth of Wendy's food. Perhaps that's how he got the moniker "Dutch Oven." At 26, Holland is still a young man and he may decide not to adhere to this belief in the future.

8) Max Scherzer wears shorts backwards

When Max Scherzer used to pitch, he would wear reverse shorts underneath his pants. When someone saw this, he interrupted his streak of not giving up a run. He also dislikes discussing his practices.

7) The cup Mark McGwire wore in high school is still in use today

Throughout his 16 seasons in the major leagues, Mark McGwire has worn the same athletic cup from high school. Although McGwire may have done a few dubious things in his baseball career, this one might be the most bizarre.

6) Ashburn Richie slept with his bat

It was said that Ashburn kept the winning baseball bats in his bed. He would typically sleep with his bats when traveling.

5) Satchel Paige massaged axle oil under his arm

Before every game, Paige would apply axle grease on his pitching arm, which allowed him to pitch nine innings every time he took the mound.

4) In between innings, Turk Wendell washed his teeth

Among the most superstitious players in baseball history was Turk Wendell. It's also said that while throwing, he chewed black licorice. He would then spit out the sweets in between innings, wash his teeth, and take four fresh pieces of licorice.

3) Greg Swindell nibbled on his fortunate nail

Greg Swindell bit into his fortunate fingernail. He would bite off the tip of one of his fingernails before each game began, holding it in his mouth for good fortune the entire time.

2) Jason Giambi wears a golden thong

When he's having trouble at the plate, he always sports a gold thong.

1) Alou Moises urinates on his hands

Moises Alou thinks that the best way to hit effectively is to fortify your hands and keep calluses from developing on them, by urinating on his hands. Alou said that he had no idea where he found this at-home cure, but it seemed to help him.