Top 10 daily essentials Alex Rodriguez swears by for success and well-being

Former New York Yankees icon and business tycoon Alex Rodriguez is a successful entrepreneur, and he attributes it to essential things that play an important role in his day-to-day life.

In his recent interaction with GQ, A-Rod opened up about his top 10 daily essentials that he can't live without. The list includes items ranging from practical tools to personal care products, helping him stay efficient in his daily routine. So without further ado, let's get to them.

Top 10 essential things Alex Rodriguez uses in his daily routine

1) A-Rod Corp Leather Notebook

Rodriguez uses his company's leather notebook on a daily basis to list out tasks and activities; right from important events to basic routines, his handbook comes in handy.

"So, if I have my baseball notes, or if I have business notes, or if I have to give a little gift to my daughter's or something, or little Max, it's right here. The logo is the same logo that's on my sneakers, which I will tell you about later. But it's just my little A-Rod Corp logo. Notebook, never leave home without it."

2) Sun Goddess Complexion Booster

A-Rod uses his skin protection lotion from his baseball days, providing moisture, sunblock, and a touch of bronze.

"So this lotion gives me a little bit of bronze. It also gives me a little bit of sunblock. And a little bit of moisturizer, so, this is something that I'm coming out with very soon, this is called a teaser. And all the men around the world are gonna fall in love with this product, I promise you."

3) iPad

This tech device helps Rodriguez access notes and entertainment and keeps his daughters engaged during meetings.

"But I love it, because I have my phone, I have my iPad in meetings. I always bring out my notes. I keep a lot of notes, I have my Netflix, and I have ESPN+, this is great, it is amazing. And if I'm in a meeting, and my girls are bored, I just hand it over."

4) Athletic Clothing

Alex Rodriguez has recently taken a liking to fitness, courtesy of his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, who is a fitness trainer. The athletic clothing helps him with a quick workout, jogging and other physical activities in his daily routine.

5) Chapstick

A-Rod uses this lip skincare product to maintain comfort in varying climates.

6) Orbit Gum

Orbit gum is a sugar-free gum that Alex Rodriguez uses to combat bad breath, and he keeps it everywhere, from cars to planes.

7) Essentials Case

For grooming and preparedness, Alex Rodriguez uses his essential case to keep up with his busy schedule. It involves grooming items like lotions, a razor, cologne, and a toothbrush.

8) Sunglasses

Sunglasses are an integral part of Alex Rodriguez's daily outfit, and since he is from Miami, he is accustomed to them.

9) Collar Stays

The metal collar stay helps A-Rod in his attire, helping him stand out among the crowd.

"Collar issues on TV drive me crazy, so metal collar stays are a wardrobe essential. They keep everything in place, especially when ties are involved."

10) Watches

A-Rod's watches are also an essential part of his outfit, helping him flex and stand out with his fashion choices.

These items, as mentioned by A-Rod, help him be efficient, stand out among the crowd, and reflect his confidence.

