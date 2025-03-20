Top 10 highest-paid MLB players for 2025 season ft. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout

For the first time in MLB history, two players will each earn $100 million in a single season, shattering the previous record of $72 million set last year. Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers helped set the stage for Juan Soto's massive 15-year, $765 million contract, leaving him no choice but to bolt the Yankees for the Mets.

With baseball executives throwing money around like it grows on trees, MLB's 10 highest-paid players will earn a combined $360 million. Most of the names on that list are ones baseball fans would expect, but a few surprises are scattered throughout the bunch.

Let's dive into the list and evaluate whether their teams are receiving the most value for their investments.

Top-10 highest-paid players for 2025 MLB season

#1 Juan Soto $128.9M

The Mets are yet to get the full Juan Soto experience, but the former Rookie of the Year and four-time All-Star is bound to pay dividends coming off his best MLB season hitting a career-high 41 home runs with 109 RBIs amounting to a 7.9 WAR.

#2 Shohei Ohtani $102M

The Dodgers already recouped a large chunk of the $700M contract they'll pay the Japanese sensation last season after the team won its eighth all-time championship. Shohei Ohtani played a huge role in bringing the pennant back to Los Angeles by being anointed the league MVP for the third time in the last four seasons.

#3 Blake Snell $65.6M

Winner of the Cy Young Award in both leagues, Blake Snell joined the defending champs in the offseason to strengthen an already formidable rotation. While his durability remains a concern - averaging just 25.3 starts in the last three MLB seasons - he has consistently been a dominant arm when healthy.

#4 Aaron Judge $47.0M

Although Aaron Judge has struggled in the playoffs - slashing a disappointing .184/.344/.408/.752 over 14 career games - his overall body of work justifies his status as one of the highest-paid players in MLB. With a 10.8 WAR in two of the last three seasons, he remains a cornerstone for the Yankees with plenty more in the tank entering his age-33 season.

#5 Zack Wheeler $42.2M

Since an injury-marred debut season with the Phillies in 2020, Zack Wheeler has been a consistent force for the team earning him a hefty payday this offseason in the form of a three-year, $126 million contract. He's logged double-digit win tallies each of the last four years and placed second in Cy Young Award voting twice.

#6 Jacob deGrom $40.3M

Having made just nine overall starts since venturing over into the AL off nine seasons in New York, the Texas Rangers are yet to cash in on the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

#7 Mike Trout $39.5M

When healthy, it can be argued Mike Trout is the best player in MLB. Unfortunately, the Angels outfielder has been unable to withstand the injury bug having averaged just short of 64 games per year.

#8 Anthony Rendon $38.1M

The poster child for bad contracts, Anthony Rendon will be remembered most for helping lead the Nationals to their only World Series title before cashing in. Since signing a massive $245 million deal in 2019, the injury-plagued infielder has yet to justify the investment, failing to play in at least 60 games in any of his five seasons with the Angels.

#9 Gerrit Cole $38.0M

The Yankees staff ace will miss the 2025 season due to undergoing Tommy John surgery. Entering the backend of his career, his future with the team remains cloudy but he did prove his worth in the Bronx winning the Cy Young in 2023 before injuries crept in.

#10 Carlos Correa $36.5M

Much like Rendon, Correa was a figurehead in a former team's World Series run and cashed in during free agency. His time with the Minnesota Twins has also been marred by injuries, limiting him to just 86 games last season. So far, his production hasn't lived up to the six-year, $200 million contract.

