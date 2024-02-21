Top 10 MLB Rookies to Watch in 2024

Every year, several rookies take MLB by storm. Bobby Miller, Anthony Volpe, Corbin Carroll and Gunnar Henderson did so in 2023. With tons of prospects poised to arrive, there are more than a few who are ready to make a big impact.

MLB 2024 Rookies to watch

10) Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez's season with the New York Yankees will be shortened by injury, but he mashed when he was up last season. Expect that to continue once he's healthy.

9) Heston Kjerstad

Heston Kjerstad is a top prospect for the Baltimore Orioles, and that implies big things. They have tons of prospects and young players, and the slugger's experience at the MLB level will only be valuable.

8) Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes is a bit of a longshot to even make his debut. He's currently in AA, but the jump from that level to MLB has been done before. He's also one of the best pitching prospects in a while, so keep an eye out.

7) Colton Cowser

Colton Cowser played some in 2023 with mixed results, but the experience is valuable. Yet another of the Baltimore Orioles never-ending top prospects, he's worth keeping an eye on.

6) Junior Caminero

Junior Caminero is expected to make his MLB debut this year, perhaps rushed by the Wander Franco situation. He's a top prospect with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he could be the future.

5) Nolan Schanuel

This is the Los Angeles Angels future, so watch out for Nolan Schanuel. They will more than likely bring him up and let him play a ton, so he has an outside shot at challenging for awards.

4) Colt Keith

Colt Keith already has a long-term extension with the Detroit Tigers before he's made his debut. That suggests loads of talent, so when he comes up, he very well could win Rookie of the Year.

3) Wyatt Langford

Wyatt Langford is on the books as a real, genuine Rookie of the Year candidate. If he debuts for the Washington Nationals, he'll likely play a lot and be an impact player.

2) Jackson Holliday

Jackson Holliday is poised to take MLB by storm

Given that he's the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year, it's a safe bet that he's going to make his debut at some point. The former top draft pick out of high school has an MLB father and looks primed to take over the sport.

1) Evan Carter

Evan Carter can win Rookie of the Year

Evan Carter has plenty of MLB experience and will almost undoubtedly be an Opening Day starter. After his blistering postseason, all eyes will be on him for the Texas Rangers.

