Top 3 free agent targets for Astros amid Yordan Alvarez setback ft. Anthony Rizzo

Houston Astros star slugger Yordan Alvarez was projected to return to the lineup in early June after a right hand strain kept him out of action since May 2. However, his timetable is now up in the air after imaging revealed that the All-Star suffered a minor fracture on his injured hand.

Ad

Alvarez had a live batting practice on Friday but stated that he felt discomfort after the session. This prompted the team's staff to do further testing on the slugger — ultimately revealing the fracture.

Before going down with the injury, Yordan Alvarez was batting .210/.306/.340 with three home runs and 18 RBI in 29 games. Although his stats are far from impressive, so did the rest of the team as they had a relatively slow start to the season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Needless to say, it pales in comparison to his All-Star caliber 2024 season wherein he posted a .308/.392/.567 slash line with an OPS of .990, 35 home runs, and 86 RBI.

With a huge part of the offense still out and the team mounting a challenge in the AL West standings, the Astros are now obliged to look for a replacement at least for the mean time. With a plethora of options, let's take a look at the possible replacements for Alvarez in the lineup.

Ad

Top 3 free agent targets for Astros with Yordan Alvarez' out due to injury

1) Whit Merrifield

Three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield has been out of a team since he last appeared for the Atlanta Braves last season. Merrifield made his name with the Royals as a constant contributor during the team's rebuilding years in the late 2010s.

With a career .280/.328/.413 slash line, 94 home runs, 485 RBI, 1249 runs scored, and 218 stolen bases across nine seasons, Merrifield can virtually be deployed in any field position except for catcher. With Houston's outfield closely resembling a hospital ward, the former All-Star's experience will certainly add much depth to the team.

Ad

2) Anthony Rizzo

The Astros brass can certainly go the contrarian route if they select to sign the former World Series champion. Although far from his peak power, Rizzo at a designated hitter's role can give the squad some juice in the middle of the lineup.

Ad

Widely respected around the league, Rizzo can also provide guidance for the young Astros players as they navigate through a season — including valuable postseason experience.

3) Robbie Grossman

The 35-year-old started off his MLB career with the Astros in 2013. However, he was just released prior to the team's heyday in the late 2010s. Since then, he has bounced around several teams including the Twins, Braves, and Rangers. In his first stint with the Rangerws, Grossman won a World Series ring after appearing in 115 regular season games and recording a .734 OPS.

Although his stats on offense aren't eye-catching, his expertise in defense — especially as an outfielder, will be vital for the Astros given their woes on the position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More