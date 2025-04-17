Top 3 landing spots for Mike Clevinger after right-hander cut by White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have designated right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger for assignment on Wednesday. The 35-year-old hurler was cut by the ChiSox after a disastrous start to this season, going 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA in eight appearances.
MLB on Fox reported the roster move, as the last-place White Sox look to find some stability in their pitching staff.
With that in mind, here are the top three landing spots for Mike Clevinger after the Chicago White Sox have designated the veteran righty for assignment.
Top 3 landing spots for Mike Clevinger after getting cut by White Sox
#3 Colorado Rockies
The Colorado Rockies are off to a tough start this season. Entering Thursday night’s action, the Rockies are 3-14 and already 11 games behind the San Diego Padres for first place in the NL West.
As such, the Rockies could use all the help they can get. Colorado is second-last in the Majors with a 5.09 ERA. Regardless of where Clevinger fits into the team, the veteran righty could provide the Rockies with an additional arm to bolster its staff.
While Coors Field isn’t known as the most pitcher-friendly park in the Majors, the Rockies could benefit from a veteran arm like Scott Alexander and Kyle Freeland supporting an up-and-coming cast of young arms.
#2 Oakland Athletics
The Oakland Athletics are once again stuck in last place in the AL West. However, the A’s are 7-10 and within striking distance of the first-place Texas Rangers. That is why the Athletics could certainly use a veteran arm familiar with the American League circuit.
At this point, the A’s lost nothing in taking a flyer on Clevinger. They are third-last in the Majors with a 4.80 ERA. The staff has already surrendered 21 home runs this season and desperately needs stability in the bullpen.
Clevinger wouldn’t cost the A’s anything at this point. Plus, a fresh start for Clevinger could jumpstart his languishing career.
#1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Mike Clevinger could be a solid fit for the Pittsburgh Pirates following his exit from the White Sox. The Pirates are off to a slow start this season but have plenty of young arms, led by phenom Paul Skenes, to climb out of their funk. That is why a veteran pitcher like Clevinger could help their developing arms benefit from this experience.
While Clevinger mostly worked out of the pen for the White Sox over the last couple of seasons, Clevinger may have enough left in the tank to play a long-man swing role or spot starter. He might even serve as an opener depending on the team’s needs moving forward. Ultimately, the Pirates lose nothing in taking a chance on the former White Sox hurler.