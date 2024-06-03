Top 3 moments from Aaron Judge's record-breaking month in May

After a slow start to the 2024 campaign, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge reminded fans and analysts why he is one of the best hitters in the MLB. The hard-hitting outfielder helped power the New York Yankees to a successful May, with Judge earning the Player of the Month Award.

"No one in baseball is hotter at the plate than Aaron Judge. He is your May AL Player of the Month presented by @Chevrolet"

Aaron Judge was sensational in May, racking up a whopping 14 home runs and 29 RBIs with a .361 batting average and an unfathomable 1.397 OPS. It's safe to say that Judge's early-season struggles are behind him as he now finds himself as a legitimate contender for the second American League MVP Award of his career.

A closer look at 3 of Aaron Judge's biggest moments during his red-hot May

#1 - Judge crushes two home runs to set a new Yankees record

Easily one of the best moments for the Yankees captain during his incredible month is when he made club history. On the final day of the month, Judge clobbered a pair of home runs against the San Francisco Giants, helping the Yankees secure a 6-2 victory.

On the first home run of the day, Judge made history by surpassing both Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig for the most extra-base hits in May by a New York Yankees player.

"Aaron Judge surpasses Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig for the most May extra-base hits in @Yankees history!" - @MLBNetwork

#2 - Judge records longest home run of the season

The New York Yankees captain will always find himself near the top of every home run category, thanks to his incredible power and hitting ability. During his torrid May, Judge tied Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout for the longest home run of the season.

The Yankees captain demolished a 473-foot home run off Houston Astros reliever Ryan Pressly. The ball soared over the center field fence at Yankee Stadium. Even though the Astros would win the 4-3, it helped spark an incredible month from the slugger.

#3 - Judge climbs the Yankees all-time home run list

Judge's two-home run performance against the San Francisco Giants was so impressive that it was worthy of two spots on this list.

Another milestone moment for Judge occurred on this day as he surpassed legendary catcher Jorge Posada for sole possession of 8th on the Yankees' all-time home run list.

He currently sits at 277 home runs and is only 11 away from surpassing Bernie Williams on the all-time list. If he can maintain this level of production for the next few seasons, he should be able to pass the likes of Alex Rodriguez and Joe DiMaggio before all is said and done.

