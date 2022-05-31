Top 5 Alex Rodriguez Investments

Alex Rodriguez played 22 years in the MLB. Over the course of his illustrious career, he played for the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners, but he is perhaps most well-known as a member of the New York Yankees.

Over the course of the 22 years, Rodriguez hit 696 home runs and 2,086 RBI, coupled with a batting average of .295. However, off the field, Rodriguez is known to be a serial entrepreneur. With over $400 million in career earnings, A-Rod knows how to splash the cash. Let's take a look at some of the investments the former All-Star has made over the years.

Alex Rodriguez: Top 5 investments

#5 Florida home

A well-known enthusiast of all things real estate, Rodriguez purchased a beachfront home in Miami, Florida, for $7.4 million in 2010, equivalent to $9.8 million in 2022. As A-Rod is from the Miami area, it was important for him to settle close to his roots.

#4 Gulfstream jet

When you are as famous and sought-after as A-Rod is, you have to be able to get around in style. In 2007, Alex Rodriguez purchased a Gulfstream jet for approximately $30 million.

"Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez catch flack for private jet snaps" - @ New York Post

It was reported in 2020 that Rodriguez and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez were snapping selfies on the jet while people suffered during the coronavirus outbreak.

#3 Car dealership

In 2004, A-Rod became the co-owner of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in League City, Texas. Though he is no longer involved in the operation, his time there produced a few interesting and entertaining advertisements.

#2 Priceless works of art

Rodriguez is also ostensibly a man of culture. The New York Post has reported that the value of his personal art collection numbers in the tens of millions.

Bloomberg Quicktake @Quicktake Alex Rodriguez is selling a Basquiat painting that could fetch as much as $6.35 million Alex Rodriguez is selling a Basquiat painting that could fetch as much as $6.35 million https://t.co/E46j2pRXSs

"Alex Rodriguez is selling a Basquiat painting that could fetch as much as $6.35 million" - @ Bloomberg Quicktake

His favorite artist is reportedly Haitian-American painter Jean-Michel Basquiat. At his home in Florida, A-Rod had the original painting, "M.T." by Basquiat, hanging in the front foyer.

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves

In 2021, Rodriguez became a part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached an agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore, according to multiple reports. Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached an agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore, according to multiple reports. https://t.co/H0VPfUJuRh

"Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached an agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club to Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore, according to multiple reports." - @ SportsCenter

Buying into the team with e-commerce businessman Marc Lore, A-Rod aquired 20% of the company last year for $1.5 billion, with an option to become a controlling owner of the team in 2023.

