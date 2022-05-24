Few athletes are able to be super megastars in their sport that they actually transcend it; however, Derek Jeter is a very special case. The Hall of Fame shortstop from the New York Yankees compiled 3,465 hits in his Major League career, and that's not even including the 200 hits he notched through all of his playoff games, and he has acquired those hits from a variety of pitchers ranging from fireballers to knuckleballers of all shapes and sizes. However, Derek Jeter was more than a shortstop, he was a mascot of New York during his tenure with the Yankees and served as baseball's ambassador to other industries like Hollywood.

Here are the top 5 Derek Jeter Hollywood cameos

5. Limp Bizkit: Break Stuff

The music video for the rap/rap metal group featured numerous cameos from all corners of the entertainment industry. It featured rappers such as Snoop Dogg and Eminem (with his daughter Hailie), professional skateboarders Bam Margera and Riley (son of the legendary skateboarder Tony) Hawk, as well as actors Seth Green and Pauly Shore. Jeter was the only baseball player to appear in the music video, which shows how popular he was during that era.

4. Saturday Night Live

Though techincally not a cameo, the Hall of Famer does have a knack for improvisation and deserves to be recognized for it. His time on Saturday Night Live that included musical guest Shakira, saw the shortstop serve as the first ever Major League Baseball player to host the late night comedy show. Jeter, who was known as stoic and stilted, loosened up a little bit and put some of his charm and acting chops on display. While it certainly wasn't Emmy-worthy, it wasn't the worst performance by a host.

3. Seinfeld

One of the golden intersection points between New York culture and Hollywood is the show Seinfeld. Arguably, the most successful comedy sitcom on cable television of all time, the episode showed George Costanza shocking viewers with his ability to mash (keep in mind, this is the "Old Yankee Stadium" that wasn't as friendly to hitters). Costanza explains the physics to Jeter and New York Yankees star centerfielder Bernie Williams as George is mashing home runs during batting practice. He even belittles the shortstop by implying that the New York Yankees took too long winning the World Series the previous year as the club won it in six games.

2. Anger Management

The Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson buddy comedy follows Sandler as a die-hard New York Yankees fan whose issues with his anger and temper are so severe that it is ruining every relationship he has. Nicholson, serving in a therapeutic capacity, takes Sandler on a journey that ends with him interrupting a New York Yankees game and being escorted off the field by New York City police. Sandler is permitted to continue his plea to his girlfriend by Mayor Guliani in front of a packed stadium. The camera, then, pans over to the tandem of Roger Clemens and Derek Jeter himself as Jeter quells the tempermental Cy Young Award winner using Nicholson's patented calming phrase of "Goosfraba."

1.The Other Guys

While it might not be the "best movie" that Derek Jeter had the pleasure of appearing in, the Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell comedy arguably gave Derek Jeter the largest role in regards to plot development and allowed the shortstop to do the most acting. When Wahlberg's character is partnered with Will Ferrell (an officer who is figuratively chained to his desk and hasn't had field work for a number of years), Wahlberg reveals in a support group for fellow officers why his career is doomed to never advance. He explains that, when he was working security for Game 7 of the World Series for the New York Yankees, he saw a stranger enter the tunnel that led to the field. Unable to make out any distinguishing features, Wahlberg panicked and discharged his weapon at the approaching figure, who happened to be Derek Jeter. The captain writhed in pain, reminding Ferrell who he was, and Wahlberg would earn the nickname "The Yankee Clipper."

Jeter would appear later in the film to deliver a monologue about the dangers of greedy corporations and give the two leads a major break in their case, revealing that Wahlberg was set up on the night of World Series.

For more news and information, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Windy Goodloe