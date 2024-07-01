MLB Draft 2024: Top 5 First Basemen likely to be picked ft. Nick Kurtz

On July 14, the 2024 MLB Draft will commence. With hundreds of hopeful young ball players set to descend on the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, expect the competition to be fierce.

On account of their first-place draw in last December's Draft Lottery, the Cleveland Guardians will get the first selection. Today, we will be examining the top first basemen who can anticipate an early call of their names this July.

Top 5 First Basemen at the MLB Draft

5. Cole Mathis, College of Charleston

Cole Mathis of the College of Charleston can really hit. Currently a student, Mathis took last summer to play for the Cotuit Kettleers for the Cape Cod Summer League. Through 38 games this past summer, Mathis hit .318/.381/.667 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs.

"T4 | Elon 2, CofC 1 COLE MATHIS PUTS US ON THE BOARD! #TheCollege" - Charleston Baseball

Having been compared in the past to Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers, Mathis had 14 home runs, 57 RBIs, and a .335 average this season for the College of Charleston.

4. Ethan Anderson, Virginia

Hawaii-born Ethan Anderson may not have as much power as other first baseman set to be selected in the upcoming MLB Draft, but he has garnered attention for his glove. In addition to hitting .375 at the University of Virginia last season, Anderson successfully played 65 games at the hot corner without committing an error.

3. Blake Burke, Tennessee

First baseman Blake Burke is now eligible for the 2024 MLB Draft after finishing up his third season at the University of Tennessee. This season, the 6-foot-3 21 year-old has hit .379/.449/.702 with 20 home runs and 61 RBIs. A sturdy, capable fielder who can hit, Burke's style of play has been compared to former MVP Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Good lord Blake Burke sent that to the moon" - Normal Vol Fan

2. Jared Thomas, Texas

Jared Thomas was selected in the 15th round of the 2023 Amateur Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies after graduating from Loyola Marymount College last year.

After hitting just .198 over his first two seasons at the University of Florida, Thomas transferred to Loyola Marymount in 2022, with solid results. In his final two seasons of college ball, Thomas hit .306 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs across 85 total games.

1. Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

The only first baseman expected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Nick Kurtz likely has an MLB career in his future. Standing at 6-foot-5, Kurtz has been compared to Hall of Famer and former member of the Cleveland Indians, Jim Thome, who was also a left-handed hitter.

"First of many nukes this season for Nick Kurtz (1B, @WakeBaseball) 105 mph off the bat & 386 feet." - Burke Granger

In three years playing at Wake Forest University, Kurtz has hit .332 with 61 home runs. Indeed, these figures put Kurtz' figures right up there with the likes of Travis Bazzana and Jac Caglianone in terms of the hardest-hitting prospects coming down the pipe at July's draft.

