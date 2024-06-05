Top 5 hitters’ prospects entering the 2024 MLB Draft

The 2024 MLB Draft is nearly one month away, however, it is never too early to dive into the top prospects who will be available. As we have seen in recent seasons, some of the top drafted players have already been making a sizable impact on the teams that selected them.

"The NCAA Super Regionals begin on Friday! Here are the top 12 @MLBDraft prospects competing"

Former top draft prospects such as Paul Skenes, Adley Rutschman, Wyatt Langford, and Colton Cowser have all enjoyed various levels of success in the MLB. Now, as the 2024 MLB Draft approaches, fans and experts have been diving into yet another promising class, headlined by a number of potential superstar sluggers.

Here's a closer look at the top 5 hitting prospects entering the 2024 MLB Draft

#1 - Travis Bazzana

Travis Bazzana has widely been considered as the most likely player to be selected with the number one overall. The Cleveland Guardians will make the top selection in the draft and the second baseman out of Oregon State could become a massive upgrade to the team's infield. The power-hitting lefty has elite skills at the plate and the potential to rack up stolen bases.

#2 - Charlie Condon

The Cincinnati Reds will either end up with Travis Bazzana or Charlie Condon as they are the top two prospects in this year's draft class. The 6-foot-6 slugger is one of the most powerful hitters in the draft, yet he doesn't rack up strikeouts with his swing.

"Charlie Condon's first NCAA Tournament at bat is a moon shot because of course. 36 on the year"

#3 - Jac Caglianone

There is no denying that Florida's Jac Caglianone is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft class. A two-way player, Caglianone has been viewed as a potential heir to Shohei Ohtani's throne. While comparing him to one of the best players in the MLB might not seem fair, his abilities as a pitcher and hitter might be too much to pass up on.

#4 - Nick Kurtz

Nick Kurtz may be one of the top-hitting prospects in the class as his combination of power and command of the strikezone have made him a star at Wake Forest. Kurtz might not be much of a speed demon, however, his defensive skills coupled with his batting ability make him a potential star in the making.

"#20 for Nick Kurtz, 91 MPH, 33°, 376 ft"

#5 - JJ Wetherholt

JJ Wetherholt is as elite of a contact hitter as they come in college baseball. The talented infielder out of West Virginia is a difficult out at the plate thanks to his batting skills and ability to rack up hits all over the field. Wetherholt could be an on-base force thanks to the combination of his hitting ability and his baserunning skills. He could be an asset to every team in the MLB.

