Top 5 Houston Astros moments of 2023 ft. final day drama, Jose Altuve & more

The 2023 MLB season for the Houston Astros was nothing short of a rollercoaster, marked by triumphs, twists and a few tears. Here’s a rundown of the top five moments that defined the Astros’ remarkable journey:

Top 5 Houston Astros moments in 2023

#1. Houston Astros clinch AL West in dramatic fashion

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Astros’ quest for another division title went down to the wire in a nail-biting showdown with the Texas Rangers. Tied at the end of the regular season, the Astros secured their sixth AL West title in seven years, edging out their rivals with a tiebreaker.

Despite a season riddled with injuries and uncertainties, the Astros celebrated their resilience and consistency, marking the end of the regular season with an 8-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Houston Astros clinched the AL West Division after a nail-biting end of the regular season with the Texas Rangers.

#2. Justin Verlander returns to the Astros

In a surprising move, the Astros brought back future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, rekindling their World Series-winning partnership. Traded from the New York Mets, Verlander returned to Houston with the Mets covering a significant portion of his contract.

The Astros, facing challenges with injuries and fierce competition, saw Verlander’s return as a crucial reinforcement. The veteran pitcher, with a 3.15 ERA through 16 starts, injected new energy into the team, providing a boost to their starting rotation.

#3. Jose Altuve's heroic ALCS Game 5 homer

In a pivotal moment during the ALCS Game 5 against the Texas Rangers, Jose Altuve, the Astros’ heart and soul, showcased his legendary status. Altuve delivered a three-run home run in the ninth inning, securing a 5-4 win and preventing elimination. His 26 postseason home runs, including three go-ahead homers in the ninth inning or later, solidified his reputation as a postseason powerhouse.

#4. Altuve's 2,000th hit

In the midst of a challenging game against the Mariners, Jose Altuve’s historic 2,000th hit shone brightly as a beacon of individual brilliance. In the face of a tough loss, Altuve‘s resilience and dedication to the game were on full display, as he became the third Astros player to reach this milestone.

The 5-foot-6 powerhouse needed only 1,631 games to achieve what only two Astros legends, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio, had done before him. The crowd’s standing ovation and Altuve’s curtain call added a touch of magic to this memorable moment, solidifying it as one of the franchise’s most iconic achievements.

Jose Altuve singled in the fifth innings against the Seattle Mariners for his 2,000th career hit.

#5. Framber Valdez throws no-hitter

Aug. 2, 2023, will forever be etched in Astros history as Framber Valdez delivered a pitching masterpiece. Determined to bounce back from a challenging July, Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Astros history against the Cleveland Guardians.

Facing only one baserunner with a walk in the fifth inning, Valdez showcased his dominance with 93 pitches and 65 strikes. The left-hander’s no-hitter was a testament to his resilience and determination, capping off a season filled with extraordinary moments.

The 2023 Astros’ odyssey was a blend of highs and lows, but through it all, they demonstrated the heart of champions, leaving an indelible mark on the baseball world. As they look ahead to future seasons, the Astros’ journey remains a testament to the enduring spirit of America’s pastime.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.