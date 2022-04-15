Top 5 MLB rookies who can dominate in 2022

Rookies entering their first season in the MLB often surprise the baseball world with how quickly they adapt to life in the Bigs. Some take years to find their groove, while others make major league pitchers look like minor leaguers.

This season has been no different. Standouts around the league are already making themselves known, with several players putting distance between themselves and their peers for the coveted American and National League MLB Rookie of the Year awards.

Who are the top 5 MLB rookies of 2022?

Narrowing them down is tough, but here's our top five rookies so far in 2022.

#5 Hunter Greene

Not many starting pitchers possess the heat of Hunter Greene

Scouts have been talking about him since when he was an 18-year-old playing ball for the Notre Dame Knights high school team. Why? Because he was throwing heaters maxing out at 104-105 MPH. The talented right-hander's arm eventually blew out, and Greene was forced to undergo Tommy John Surgery in 2019.

Many thought Greene's arm was done for good. But judging from last week's performance against the defending MLB World Series champs, that's clearly not the case. His average pitch speed currently sits at 99.9 MPH. Safe to say, the Cincinnati Reds are excited about this guy.

#4 Spencer Torkelson

Detroit fans already love Spencer Torkelson

Torkelson posted great Spring Training numbers for a rookie and is looking to carry those stats into the regular season. The 22-year-old is currently batting just .158 with one home run and three RBIs over 19 at-bats this season, but he's got some hidden power that has already surfaced a couple times. Torkelson is just what the Detroit Tigers need right now. He possesses the potential to give them a real boost this year.

#3 Julio Rodriguez

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez is playing his first season in the Bigs this year

Speaking of great Spring Trainings, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez bought himself a spot on the main roster for posting excellent numbers during March baseball. The 21-year-old batted an outstanding .412 with three home runs and eight RBIs over 34 at-bats in the spring. He's slowed down a bit since the season started, batting a mere .095 over 21 at-bats. But Rodriguez is a rare talent, and he's bound to pick things back up once he gets accustomed to playing in the spotlight.

#2 Bobby Witt Jr.

Kansas City Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. has been compared to Chipper Jones by several anaylsts

No doubt about it, the Kansas City Royals have a star-in-the-making in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Almost identical to Rodriguez, the 21-year-old batted .406 with three home runs and eight RBIs over 32 at-bats in the spring. Those numbers couldn't last forever, and he's back down to a .125 average over 25 at-bats during the regular season.

Just give Witt Jr. the time he needs and he'll be reminding us of a young Chipper Jones.

#1 Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians OF Steven Kwan has been unreal thus far

Everybody around the MLB is talking about Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan right now. The rookie sensation is batting an other-worldly .526 with 10 hits and seven RBIs over 19 at-bats so far this season, a far cry from Witt Jr. and Rodriguez's season-starting slumps. Kwan has been noted for his incredible ability to make contact on every swing.

He's posted a 0 WHIFF rate thus far, meaning he is yet to swing and miss during an at-bat. His 10 hits rank him among the top five in the MLB so far.

