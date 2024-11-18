Top 5 MLB Third Basemen Free Agents: Rankings and contract projections ft. Alex Bregman and J.D. Davis

The third base market is relatively low on free agents compared to several other positions. While some superstar free agents will be available, the tier drop happens quickly compared to other spots such as the outfield or starting pitching.

That being said, there are certainly some impact third basemen who are on the open market. Some veteran free agents could reshape a team's lineup if they can land their signatures.

From World Series champions to quality journeymen, the third base free agent market may be small but intriguing.

Here's a look at the top 5 third base free agents to watch this offseason

#5 - J.D. Davis

Even though J.D. Davis has enjoyed a solid career up to this point, he has become a journeyman player in recent years. In the last three seasons, Davis has played for four different clubs and could add a fifth team to that list this offseason.

Although he was limited to only 46 games in 2024, J.D. Davis had a stellar 2023 season for the San Francisco Giants, posting a .248 average with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs. He should draw some interest in a depth role. Seeing him land a one-year deal in the $2,000,000 range would be unsurprising.

#4 - Gio Urshela

Another journeyman free agent who will undoubtedly draw interest from teams looking for an underrated third baseman is Gio Urshela. The 33-year-old was solid at the dish last season and should have no issue parlaying that into a new contract. Though he may need to settle for a platoon role somewhere, Urshela should be able to land a similar deal to Davis, roughly one year, for $2,000,000.

#3 - Yoan Moncada

What do we do with Yoan Moncada? The former top prospect has not had the career many projected for him; however, there is still a layer of intrigue surrounding the third baseman. While injuries have been partially to blame for his lack of consistency, he is still electric at the plate when he is healthy.

Moncada has only played over 105 games once in the past five seasons, but sometimes, it's impossible to give up on potential. Moncada has already drawn interest from a few teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, so it's clear that he will sign somewhere. The length of the deal will be a major question mark. Moncada will likely sign a one-year deal worth $10-12 million.

#2 - Willy Adames

This one could be cheating. However, superstar shortstop Willy Adames said he is open to changing positions depending on where he signs. As one of the top free agents in the MLB right now, Adames could find himself at the top of this list. However, it felt wrong since he was not a natural third baseman.

That said, Willy Adames is one of the most sought-after free agents for a reason. The 29-year-old is coming off the best season of his career and will get paid accordingly. When predicting his next contract, the range varies dramatically; however, seeing him secure a deal in the ballpark of seven years and $200,000,000 would be unsurprising.

#1 - Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman is the top third baseman among all free agents this offseason. A two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Bregman is as good as they come at the position. Like Adames, Bregman will get paid handsomely this offseason and should fetch a similar deal. His goal is a long-term contract, so his target could be a seven or eight-year deal and $200,000,000.

