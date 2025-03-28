Top 5 moments from 2025 MLB Opening Day, ft. Aaron Judge's heartfelt gesture, Ichiro Suzuki's flaming 1st pitch and more

The 2025 MLB Opening Day saw plenty of action as teams competed to get a head start on the upcoming season. What should not be ignored, however, are the highlights of the day.

From Aaron Judge's heartfelt gesture to Ichiro Suzuki's noteworthy ceremonial first pitch, the day stitched several noteworthy memories.

Top 5 moments from 2025 MLB Opening Day

1) Aaron Judge's kind gesture to fan

In the Yankees' opener against the Brewers at Yankee Stadium, captain Aaron Judge showed his kindness when he gave the ball to a young fan who was sitting in the short porch section of the stadium's right field.

2) Ichiro Suzuki locks in during ceremonial first pitch

Seattle Mariners icon Ichiro Suzuki was assigned to throw the ceremonial first pitch during the team's curtain raiser against the Athletics. Needless to say, the Hall of Famer's never-ending love of the game was on full display as he threw a mind boggling 84 mph fastball at the age of 51.

3) Ice Cube delivers Commissioner's Trophy in style

Known for his contributions to West Coast hip-hop, award-winning rapper Ice Cube was present during the pre-game festivities at Dodger Stadium.

Riding in a modified 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air lowrider, Ice Cube drove through the stadium warning tracks, picked up the trophy, and proceeded to hand it over to club skipper Dave Roberts. A moment that the new generation would dub as "aura farming."

4) Tyler O'Neill continues MLB Opening Day record

In the game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill extended his MLB Opening Day record by hitting his sixth-straight home run during the curtain raiser. O'Neill went 3-for-3 during the game.

5) The Chicago White Sox go over .500

In a moment that a few saw coming, the Chicago White Sox thrashed the Los Angeles Angels 8-1 during their Opening Day contest. They had a disastrous 2024 run and it was their first time going above .500 since the 2023 Opening Day. The Southsiders now lead the AL Central by run differential.

