Top 5 players available entering 2022 MLB free agency

There are quite a few big names entering free agency this offseason. Tons of key contributors for contenders are now available and will have their choice of where to sign. Teams in need of help will have plenty of options to shore up a position or put themselves over the top.

With the Houston Astros defeating the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night, all teams are now on the clock working towards their goal of winning a World Series next year. To do that, they'll all likely need help in free agency. Here are the best names everyone should be in on.

MLB players every team needs to look at this free agency

5) Carlos Correa

Just one year after initially entering free agency, Carlos Correa is back on the market after opting out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins. Things did not go as well there as he had hoped, and he probably didn't enjoy seeing his replacement win World Series MVP in Houston.

There may be some hesitancy for teams that don't want Correa to do to them what he did to the Twins, but his talent is enough to garner interest regardless.

4) Justin Verlander

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

Despite being 40 and having Tommy John surgery recently, Justin Verlander just put on an absolute show this year. He is the presumptive American League Cy Young, an excellent notch to have in his belt ahead of free agency. It might only be for a year or two, but every single team that wants to contend should offer the veteran starter a contract.

3) Trea Turner

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game Three

Trea Turner truly does it all. He hits for average, has home run power and can steal bases with the best of them. Plus, he plays strong defense at a premium position. It's hard not to like everything about him. In many ordinary years, he'd be the top target in all of free agency. As it stands, he's going to have tons of genuine contenders knocking on his door.

2) Jacob deGrom

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets

Despite the injury history, there's no pitcher on the market capable of doing what Jacob deGrom does on a routine basis when healthy. He's 34, but teams will know what they're getting when they sign him: arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

Not many pitchers can reach his level, even at their best, so the injury risk and age concern are second to that.

1) Aaron Judge

Is there a player who has had a better year entering free agency than Aaron Judge? He's probably going to win MVP and he broke the American League home run record. He'll get every penny he wants out of the Yankees or he'll go elsewhere and teams with money are salivating at that opportunity.

