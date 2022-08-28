Top 5 second-half comebacks in MLB history

The MLB has had its fair share of sensational comeback stories of teams clawing out of the jaws of defeat to clinching the World Series title. As a famous Chinese proverb says, "No matter how tall the mountain, it cannot block the sun." It is most certainly true in baseball.

In this list, we'll take a look at the most resilient teams in MLB history and try to see which ones stood the test of time.

#5 2012 Oakland Athletics

Billy Beane's A's are known for their small budget and big talent. They made a spirited playoff push during the 2001 and 2002 MLB seasons and once again rekindled the Moneyball Magic in 2012.

The team was trailing 13 games on June 30 and were eight games under .500. They then won 19 games in July and took the American League West by storm. They ultimately succumbed to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Division Series, but their 15 walk-off wins during that season solidified them as clutch performers.

#4 1995 Seattle Mariners

All hope seemed lost when Ken Griffey Jr. was injured and the Mariners trailed in the AL West by 11 games by August. When Junior returned, it rejuvenated the whole squad.

The Mariners went on to reach the postseason for the first time in their 19 years of existence. They would ultimately fall to the Cleveland Indians in the AL Championship Series, but the grit and tenacity they showed was certainly remarkable.

#3 1978 New York Yankees

The 1978 Yankees seemed to be haunted by the championship curse during the early stages of the season. Fresh off a world title win, they mightily struggled and fell back by as much as 14 games in the AL East in mid-July.

With new skipper Bob Lemon at the helm, the Yankees fought back to force a one-off with the Boston Red Sox for a playoff spot. They went on to win the game and claim a consecutive World Series title during that year.

#2 1969 New York Mets

One of the biggest underdogs in MLB history, the Miracle Mets went on to win their first title as a franchise in the fall of 1969. However, this wouldn't have been possible if the team hadn't embarked on a 38-11 run after trailing the Chicago Cubs in the standings by mid-August.

#1 1951 New York Giants

Arguably the most memorable call in MLB history, broadcaster Russ Hodges shouted: "The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant!"

Known as the "shot heard ’round the world," Bobby Thomson walked it off for the Giants against their rivals the Brooklyn Dodgers. They won the National League pennant but would ultimately be defeated by the New York Yankees in six games.

Trailing the Dodgers by 13 games during mid-August, this wouldn't have materialized if the Giants hadn't gone on a spirited 38-7 run to end the season.

