Top 6 'Merry Christmas' moments from your favorite MLB players ft. Carlos Correa, Anthony Bass & more

Major League Baseball superstars don't get to play on Christmas since the season ends almost two months prior, but they do get to enjoy the holidays. Several of these players wished their followers and fans a happy holiday on Instagram or other social media platforms. Here are some of the best from the brightest stars in MLB.

MLB stars wish everyone a Merry Christmas

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

6) JP France

Houston Astros reliever JP France's wife shared pictures of the couple with their infant on Instagram and wished all.

5) Carlos Correa

The Correa family has become a fan favorite in Minnesota. Carlos Correa's wife's page on Instagram featured pictures of the family in matching pajamas celebrating the season. Fans gave the pictures over 4,000 likes in less than 24 hours and loaded the comments section with positive messages.

4) Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda wished everyone a Merry Christmas, especially his partner, who is pregnant with his child. This is an exciting time for the couple, and Christmas adds to it. Excitement is certainly in their future, as every Christmas from here on out will be different.

3) Luis Arraez

Luis Arraez is a fan favorite in Miami, though the Miami Marlins may not retain him. One of the best average hitters, the back-to-back batting title winner's wife shared family pictures with a lovely holiday message on Instagram.

2) Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe shared adorable photos featuring him, his wife, their child and Santa Claus to celebrate the season. Their young child was also seen with the Tampa Bay Rays superstar, as his family was front and center on social media for the holidays.

1) Anthony Bass

The wife of controversial Toronto Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass wished everyone on Instagram with family pictures.

"Merry Christmas, I hope everyone had the best day with family & friends," she wrote.

One of the pictures featured her, Bass and their two young children in a patterned outfit perfect for the holidays.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.