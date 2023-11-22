Top 6 MLB players' jewelry that's just as impressive as their skills

We frequently see players wearing different types of necklaces in Major League Baseball (MLB). The majority of players that wear them attach some sort of significance or value to it.

The jewelry worn by Major League Baseball players is sometimes reflection of their individuality and personality. Some players may have childhood memories associated with the necklaces, while others may collect these priceless gems as a hobby.

Below is a collection of some MLB players' favorite pieces of jewelry along with their explanations.

The jewelry of the top six MLB players which are equally amazing as their ability:

#1 Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis has a $200k "El Nino" diamond chain around his neck. "El Nino" is the nickname of the shortstop for the San Diego Padres. The pendant, which has a small boy's face on it and has 25 carats of VVS emerald diamonds, is the custom crafted Hermes chain, which carries 75 carats of VVS diamonds, as reported by TMZ Sports.

#2 Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz is a center fielder and second baseman from the Bahamas who plays for both the Great Britain national baseball team and the MLB's Miami Marlins. He was spotted wearing a necklace during batting practice before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at loan Depot park on June 23, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

#3 Jose Ramirez

The Cleveland Guardians' third baseman, Jose Ramirez, has a gold necklace with an image of a man sporting sunglasses. He is frequently spotted wearing the neckpiece with admiration.

#4 Ronald Acuna Jr.

On the All-Star Game Red Carpet, Ronald Acuna Jr. wowed everyone with a diamond chain. The Atlanta Braves player wore a chain that displayed his unique celebration, which was made out of baguettes and diamonds.

#5 CJ Abrams

The Washington Nationals' shortstop CJ Abrams made his MLB debut in 2022 with the San Diego Padres. The majority of the time, Abrams is seen sporting a silver chain with a blue-eyed skull design,the significance of which is unknown. Interestingly, his instagram bio also has a skull in it.

#6 Alex Verdugo

Verdugo, a Mexican-American outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, has a few chains around his neck. The Spanish term for "blessing" and his last name are encrusted around the Red Sox's "B" insignia on the neckpieces. Flip it over, and you'll see Spongebob Squarepants—another one of his favorite things—with a memorial to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

