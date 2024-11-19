Top 6 MLB Right Fielders Free Agents: Rankings and contract projections ft. Juan Soto, Anthony Santander, Teoscar Hernandez

Right field is fairly stacked in free agency this year. One AL MVP finalist is a free agent, but a player who hit 44 home runs is, too. A World Series champion also makes up a piece of this class, so there's plenty of talent to be had in this corner outfield spot.

Best MLB free agent right fielders

6) Randal Grichuk

Randal Grichuk is available (Imagn)

Randal Grichuk put up 2.1 fWAR over two seasons and is 33 years old, making him the least valuable right fielder in this class. However, he's still been a positive player and isn't as old as some others. He could sign a two-year, $20 million contract.

5) Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward is a free agent this year (Imagn)

Jason Heyward put up 3.1 fWAR over the last two seasons. He is 35, but he can clearly still play. That said, he's too old for a multi-year deal in all likelihood, so look for a one-year, $11.5 million contract for the former Houston Astros star.

4) Max Kepler

Max Kepler is available (Imagn)

Max Kepler quietly had a decent run over the last two years. The former Minnesota Twins star was worth 3.8 fWAR during that span. Look for him to sign a short-term deal since he is 31 and doesn't have the value that the others do. A two-year, $26 million deal may be in order.

3) Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez is a free agent (Imagn)

Teoscar Hernandez took a bit of a "prove it" deal last year, and that's what he did. He had a strong season and helped win the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, he could sign a four-year, $112 million deal in free agency.

2) Anthony Santander

Anthony Santander is available (Imagn)

Aside from Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, no one hit more home runs in 2024 than Anthony Santander. The former Baltimore Orioles star picked a good time to have a career year, and he could sign a five-year, $110 million deal with someone.

1) Juan Soto

Juan Soto is a free agent (Imagn)

Juan Soto had his best year in pinstripes. The New York Yankees star was an MVP finalist, though he's not going to win. He is likely to command a massive contract in free agency since he's so good and only 26. Look for Soto to sign a 14-year, $725 million deal or something extravagant like that.

