Top 6 outfits of Bobby Miller's eye-catching seasonal attires

Bobby Miller made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2023 season. The young pitcher grabbed headlines with his impressive displays for the NL West franchise. Notably, Miller also had the spotlight on him for his dressing style during the season as the 24-year-old caught the eye with his attire.

Here's a look at some of Miller's most stylish outfits that he donned during the 2023 season.

Top 6 Bobby Miller outfits

#6, Leon Edwards T-shirt

Image Credits- MLBFITS Instagram

Miller once rocked up to a game wearing a Leon Edwards T-shirt. He also matched it up with black pants.

#5, Beige T-shirt & track pants

Image Credits - MLBFITS Instagram

Miller was snapped wearing an all-beige T-shirt and track pants before leaving for a Dodgers game.

#4, Alexander McQueen black T-shirt

Image Credits- MLBFITS Instagram

During the 2023 season, Miller flaunted his Alexander McQueen black T-shirt. He also sported an LA hat to go with it.

#3, Light green T-shirt

Image Credits- MLBFITS Instagram

Miller flaunted a casual look while wearing a light green T-shirt with a pair of stylish jeans.

#2, Purple & black chequered shirt

Image Credits- MLBFITS Instagram

Miller put on a purple and black chequered shirt over his black T-shirt and received plenty of compliments from fans for his stylish look.

#1, Black turtleneck & coat

Image Credits- MLBFITS Instagram

Miller, who was a candidate for Rookie of the Year in 2023, once sported an all-black turtleneck with a different shade of black coat to showcase his classy taste in fashion.

Bobby Miller's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller finished the 2023 MLB regular season with 119 strikeouts and 32 walks across 124.1 innings pitched at a 3.76 ERA. He finished with an 11-4 record and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers secure top spot in the NL West.

Miller also played one postseason game, a 4-2 loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Division Series. He recorded one strikeout and two walks across 1.2 innings pitched.

