Top 6 sneakers owned by Yankees captain Aaron Judge

New York Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge loves sneakers. The five-time winner All-Star is an exceptional player who not only makes the headlines for his skills on the field but also has fans fawning over his collection of sneakers. Judge owns a variety of sneakers, including many limited editions and hard-to-acquire styles.

The 31-year-old star is often spotted wearing rare or unreleased styles for MLB games.

His style is a hit amongst Yankees fans. Here’s a list of all the sneakers owned by Judge that made social media go wild.

Best Aaron Judge sneakers of all time

#6 "Double Gum" Jordan 1 PE

Judge is on the list of athletes to get this pair of exclusive cleats. The news also created waves in the sneaker community. The colorway of Judge's cleats is inspired by his in-game bubble chewing ritual, which he mentioned during his first meeting with the Jordan team. Judge is famous for popping two pieces of gum at the top of the first innings and not spitting it till he strikes out.

#5 Custom-made Air Jordan 4

Judge once wore custom-made Air Jordan 4 cleats to pay tribute to Roberto Clemente, the late Pittsburgh Pirates icon. The cleats were reminiscent of the model's popular "Thunder" colorway.

#4 Custom Nike Zoom Speed Edition

Judge was spotting sporting custom-made Nike Zoom Speed Edition cleats at the Spring Training of 2022. The cleats even featured his initials.

#3 Nike Kobe 5 Pronto

Judge has been a Kobe fan since childhood. He was spotted sporting a Nike Kobe 5 Pronto in the '5x Champ' colorway during batting practice for the MLB Home Run Derby. Nike had released these performance-based (Proto) versions of Kobe’s signature sneakers before the player’s tragic demise in 2020.

#2 Nike Alpha Huarache Elite 3

Judge joined the long list of athletes who own the Nike Alpha Huarache Elite 3. He was seen sporting his blue and white cleats matching his Yankees uniform.

#1 Air Jordan 1 Maui Edition

The Yankees captain wore Air Jordan 1 Maui edition to the New York Yankees vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game. The special cleats were inspired by Hawaii, where Aaron married his wife, Samantha.