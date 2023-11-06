Top 5 MLB 2023 season's worst ceremonial first pitches ft. Barack Obama, 50 Cents and more

It is common for celebrities to show up to MLB fields to throw the first ceremonial pitch. Some are iconic, while some give us unforgettable memories by being the worst. In this article, we have collated a mix of the worst ceremonial first pitches.

#5 Barack Obama

Things only got worse once President Barack Obama pulled out a Chicago White Sox cap and put it on his head before making his first pitch, drawing a lot of jeers from the home crowd of Washington Nationals supporters.

#4 50 Cent

Rapper 50 Cent is aware that the first pitch was possibly the worst in baseball history, and even after all these years, he continues to worry about it.

It happened on May 27, 2014. It's likely that someone from 50 Cent's PR staff decided it would be a good idea for him to toss the first pitch before the Mets-Pirates game while promoting his most recent album. Curtis Jackson, a lefty, threw so badly that he could even strike a photographer or the catcher.

#3 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's first pitch in 1998 was unimpressive for someone who spent a year playing minor-league baseball. He emerged in front of an enthusiastic audience and removed his Cubs jacket to show off his Sammy Sosa shirt below. The ball was then sent by Jordan directly over Sosa's head.

#2 Mariah Carey

The pitch from Mariah Carey doesn't necessarily rank any lower than the others that have come before it. She's actually got the ability to roll her pitch much closer to home plate than any living cat has ever managed to do.

Carey's decision to walk to the mound in high heels appears to have been an intentional attempt to make things more difficult for herself.

Even though her understanding of pitching mechanics is limited, it seems obvious that pushing off that back leg in a sparkling pair of stilettos wouldn't be easy.

#1 Snoop Dogg

Another who appeared to know what he was doing when he took the mound was the rapper. As the pros do, Snoop wound up and took a step back before elevating his leg, ripping one so far outside that a few camera operators and spectators had to make room. The force existed. The goal, less so.