Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Aaron Judge, Chandler Simpson & more for April 30, 2025

Trying to pick a top MLB DFS lineup on Wednesday won't be easy with nine games scheduled. It's important to maximize every player on your roster. Adding superstars to your lineup is never a bad option, but there are other players to consider.

Here is a look at the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters, and budget picks to add.

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: April 30th, 2025

Drew Rasmussen (8800 on DraftKings; 9200 on FanDuel)

Drew Rasmussen is 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA this season for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he's a solid player to add. Rasmussen will face the Kansas City Royals and he should have some success.

Nathan Eovaldi (9200 on DraftKings; 9700 on FanDuel)

Nathan Eovaldi has been pitching well for the Texas Rangers, going 2-2 with a 2.21 ERA this season. Eovaldi will shut down the Athletics on Wednesday as a top pitcher option.

Corbin Burnes (9000 on DraftKings; 9100 on FanDuel)

Corbin Burnes is a top MLB pitcher - Source: Imagn

Corbin Burnes has struggled a bit as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he's proven throughout his career. Look for Burnes to have a great start against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 30th, 2025

Aaron Judge (6300 on DraftKings; 4600 on FanDuel)

Aaron Judge has belted nine home runs this season for the Yankees and he is also hitting over .400. Judge is always a player to consider in your lineup as he keeps putting up stats.

Kyle Tucker (6200 on DraftKings; 4500 on FanDuel)

Kyle Tucker is a top MLB DFS hitter - Source: Imagn

Kyle Tucker has delivered in a big way for the Chicago Cubs, and he's one of the best hitters in the National League. Tucker gets plenty of RBI opportunities for Chicago and can also steal bases.

Jarren Duran (5200 on DraftKings; 3500 on FanDuel)

Jarren Duran has belted just two home runs this season for the Boston Red Sox, but he's a big power threat. Duran is a name to consider when looking at the top hitters.

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: April 30th, 2025

Spencer Steer (3500 on DraftKings; 2600 on FanDuel)

Spencer Steer is having a rough season for the Cincinnati Reds as he is hitting just .179 this season. Steer will break out at some point, and Wednesday could be the day.

Yandy Diaz (3900 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Yandy Diaz is a top MLB DFS budget pick - Source: Imagn

Yandy Diaz continues to be extremely underrated for the Tampa Bay Rays, and that makes him a perfect budget pick. Diaz can do a lot of things extremely well for Tampa Bay.

Chandler Simpson (3500 on DraftKings; 2700 on FanDuel)

Chandler Simpson is a player to consider when looking for budget options. Simpson doesn't hit for much power, but he's been getting on base a lot this season.

