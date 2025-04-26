Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings ft. Hunter Greene, Kevin Pillar & More | April 26, 2025

Putting together a top MLB DFS lineup will not be easy on April 26, as it will be a day full of baseball games. It will be important to not only look at the biggest stars of the game, but there are other players to consider as well.

Ad

Getting the most value with every pick will be important, but you also need to get those players who will produce. Here's a look at the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters and budget picks to choose on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top MLB DFS picks for April 26, 2025

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: April 26, 2025

Hunter Greene (8900 on DraftKings)

Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds is a strikeout machine and is pitching well in 2025. Greene and the Reds should be dominant on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

Ad

Trending

Ben Brown (7500 on DraftKings)

Ben Brown is a top MLB DFS pitcher - Source: Imagn

Ben Brown is a young star for the Chicago Cubs and has 26 strikeouts in just 21.2 innings pitched this season. Brown should have some success on Saturday against a Phillies team that's struggling to score runs.

Ad

Jeffrey Springs (8600 on DraftKings)

Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics has struggled with a 5.64 ERA this season but is going to bounce back at some point. Saturday should be that day for Springs as he shuts down the Chicago White Sox.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 26, 2025

Aaron Judge (6500 on DraftKings)

Aaron Judge is a top MLB DFS hitter- Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is hitting over .400 this season and also has seven home runs. Regardless of the matchup, Judge is a player to add to your DFS lineup.

Ad

Juan Soto (5300 on DraftKings)

Juan Soto is hitting just .245 this season with three home runs, but he can break out at any time. Soto is too good not to turn it around and is always a good player to consider in DFS lineups.

Elly De La Cruz (6300 on DraftKings)

Elly De La Cruz can not only hit for power but can rack up the stolen bases when he gets on base. The Cincinnati Reds phenom can transform your DFS lineup, especially when playing the Rockies in Coors Field.

Ad

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: April 26, 2025

Kevin Pillar (2500 on DraftKings)

Kevin Pillar is a proven MLB veteran and a player who can do so much for a team. Pillar is now with the Texas Rangers, and getting him as a budget pick is a good option on Saturday.

Jesse Winker (3200 on DraftKings)

Jesse Winker is a top MLB DFS budget pick - Source: Imagn

Jesse Winker is hitting under .200 for the New York Mets but can produce when given an opportunity. Winker is the perfect budget pick on Saturday, as hits are coming.

Ad

Kerry Carpenter (3900 on DraftKings)

Kerry Carpenter has a ton of DFS value on Saturday, as he's having a great season for the Tigers. Carpenter has hit five home runs this season to go along with a .299 batting average.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More