Top MLB DraftKings Picks: Get expert advice to optimize your lineup for June 5th

There are 15 games on the MLB slate today, which means every single team is in action. That's huge for Daily Fantasy Sports players who are looking to craft an excellent lineup. There are loads of stars and good pitchers slated to get on the mound. Here's what you need to know.

MLB DFS pitchers for June 5

Aaron Nola ($10,500 on DraftKings)

Aaron Nola is still one of the best pitchers in baseball, even if he's the third-best pitcher on his own team right now. The Philadelphia Phillies are just that good and Nola has a 3.03 ERA and is 7-2 on the year, so he's a good pick today.

Albert Suarez ($7,100 on DraftKings)

Albert Suarez is pitching today

Baltimore Orioles starter Albert Suarez is currently unbeaten with a 1.57 ERA. He's been lights out in a slightly smaller sample size. Nevertheless, the Orioles are one of baseball's best teams and are good to get their pitchers wins on any day.

Braxton Garrett ($7,600 on DraftKings)

Braxton Garrett is one of the lone bright spots on a poor Miami Marlins team. He has a 3.48 ERA and has been a little unlucky, but he is still one of the premier talents in the league and one of the best going today.

MLB DFS hitters for June 5

Aaron Judge ($6,400 on DraftKings)

Aaron Judge is the best hitter in baseball. He should be a pick every single day no matter what, but especially when the New York Yankees star is only $6,400. That's a bargain for someone as red-hot as he is. He didn't homer last night, which means he will probably do so today.

Corey Seager ($5,700 on DraftKings)

Corey Seager is hitting .269 with 13 home runs. While that may be a bit down for his standards, it is still really good. The Texas Rangers offense has slumped this year, but Seager is still a great choice for DFS.

Freddie Freeman ($5,800 on DraftKings)

Freddie Freeman is having an excellent year. The Los Angeles Dodgers star is hitting .296 (14th in MLB) this year. He has the advantage of sitting in the best spot in a great lineup, so RBIs are there for him every single day.

MLB DFS bargain picks for June 5

Royce Lewis ($5,400 on DraftKings)

Royce Lewis just got activated off the Injured List recently for the Minnesota Twins. He blasted a home run last night, the second he's had in just three at-bats. He's batting 1.000 and has a 4.000 OPS. He will cool down, but take advantage of the hot streak while you can.

Anthony Volpe ($4,900 on DraftKings)

Anthony Volpe has been on a hot streak

Anthony Volpe just recently lost a 21-game hitting streak, but he's still been getting hits and getting on base a lot. He is playing extremely well and scoring a lot of runs (thanks to Juan Soto and Judge batting right behind him). Pick him at a value today.

Alex Bregman ($4,000 on DraftKings)

Alex Bregman has struggled this year, but it's hard to find a hitter with his pedigree at just $4,000 on DraftKings. The Houston Astros third baseman is bound to heat up, and you should take the discounted chance on June 5.

