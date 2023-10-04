In a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at American Family Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks displayed their strength as a team. The victory gives the D-backs a strong advantage in the best-of-three series.

Expand Tweet

The ⁦@Dbacks hit three homers off Corbin Burnes and beat the Brewers in Game 1. - SteveGibertMLB

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the D-backs have not yet begun making preparations for the NL Division Series. According to MLB.com, Torey Lovullo, the D-backs manager, is pleased with the victory but isn't taking the Brewers for granted.

“You win Game 1, it feels good," he said. "We have to do it right and take nothing for granted and stay humble and come here tomorrow and play our finest game and try to close them out. They’re going to come with everything they have. That’s for sure.”

D-backs vs. Brewers Wild Card Game 1 Highlights (10/3/23) | MLB Highlights

The D-backs' offensive struggles led to a four-game losing streak as the regular season came to an end.

Diamondbacks performed admirably

The Diamondbacks players played like stars in the game and swiftly answered to a 3-0 lead from the Brewers in the first two innings. Corbin Carroll, the frontrunner for the NL Rookie of the Year award, recorded his first playoff hit, RBI, run, and home run on a two-run blast in the third inning. Ketel Marte then blasted back-to-back home runs on the following pitch.

Expand Tweet

Evan Longoria managed to catch a line shot to left field before doubling up Willy Adames at second base to finish the inning. The Brewers came the closest to tying the game at that point.

Expand Tweet

"Evan Longoria, are you kidding?" - MLB

After rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt left the game in the third inning, the D-backs bullpen pitched 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball, and the lineup added two insurance runs in the ninth to give the Diamondbacks a victory in the Wild Card Series Game 1.