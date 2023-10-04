Matt Chapman had a very nice season for the Toronto Blue Jays in a contract year. He posted over 3.0 fWAR and a 110 wRC+. The $25 million man was sterling on defense, posting an other-worldly 12 defensive runs saved. He was a big part of their run to the playoffs, which has them one game from heading home.

Should they lose today or tomorrow, they will be done and Chapman will officially be a free agent. Evidently, he's already looking ahead to that. At least, he's being asked about it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Per reporter Bob Nightengale, Chapman would welcome coming back to Toronto. He's enjoyed it since he left the Oakland Athletics, and he would be happy to return if the team wanted him.

This has Blue Jays fans puzzling over why this is a conversation in the middle of a key playoff series. They're also stating their opinion on what his comments mean for the future.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans would like to see the Gold Glove third baseman return to the team. Others believe he's too expensive and not good enough offensively. His future remains unclear.

Where could Matt Chapman be headed next?

It's a relatively week third base market in free agency, which bodes well for Matt Chapman. His main competition is Jeimer Candelario who was traded to the Chicago Cubs, but Chapman features much better defense at the hot corner.

The New York Yankees have shifted recently to prioritize infield defense, which is something Chapman is better at than most other players. They also desperately need a third baseman and have the money, even if they might want to spend it elsewhere.

Matt Chapman is a pending free agent

The Chicago Cubs, if they don't keep Candelario, could be in the market for a third baseman as well. The Los Angeles Dodgers may want to keep an eye on him for depth and the ability to move Max Muncy around.

The Milwaukee Brewers likely aren't counting on Josh Donaldson for their future, so they could be in on him. Any team that could need a third baseman will likely want Chapman, though he will be expensive.