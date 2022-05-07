Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction and Match Preview - May 8th | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays are just dusting themselves off after a less than optimal showing against the New York Yankees. Following the Yankees series, they headed south and lost the first game of a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Jose Berrios was credited with his first loss of the season for the Blue Jays as Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale went 5.2 innings and got his first win of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Sunday, May 8, 1:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

The former American League East leader has been on a slide recently. After starting the season at the top of their division, the Toronto Blue Jays had a poor showing against the Yankees this week. Now that the Yankees are on top of the division, the Blue Jays will be very keen to get themselves back in the win column.

Pitcher Alek Manoah will start on the mound for the Jays. Manoah is 4-0 with an ERA of only 1.45 this year.

Toronto Blue Jays Key Player - Zack Collins

Collins, 27, is on track to play his first full season in the MLB. Collins played for the Chicago White Sox organization from 2019-2021. Last season was the fullest Collins had played at 78 games. During that time, Collins hit four home runs and 26 RBIs.

Tim and Friends @timandfriends Zack Collins is so in zone that he’s crushing game-tying 3-run bombs for the Jays on 3-0 counts Zack Collins is so in zone that he’s crushing game-tying 3-run bombs for the Jays on 3-0 counts 💥 https://t.co/Fcir4lmpeS

"Zack Collins is so in zone that he’s crushing game-tying 3-run bombs for the Jays on 3-0 counts" - @ Tim and Friends

This season, he has three home runs and nine RBIs including an RBI double that drove in a pair last night. Collins is looking to solidify his spot in the DH spot for the Blue Jays and get a shot at his first full season in the MLB.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Raimel Tapia, LF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., 1B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Matt Chapman, 3B Zack Collins, DH Alejandro Kirk, C Santiago Espinal, 2B George Springer, CF

Pitcher: Alek Manoah

Cleveland Guardians Preview

The Guardians are currently second in the AL Central with a record of 12-13. Terry Francona's team are fresh off a roadtrip to California where they took on the Athletics and Angels, where they went 4-6 against the California ball club.

Now, back at home, the Guardians will be looking to gain some ground on the Minnesota Twins, who currently lead the AL Central. It is yet to be determined who will start on the mound for the Guardians on Sunday.

Cleveland Guardians Key Player - Steven Kwan

Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is in his very first season in the MLB, and so far he is more than holding his own. In 19 games this season, Kwan has 11 RBIs and is hitting a very strong .328.

"Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians (1)" - @ MLB HR Videos

Kwan hit his first career MLB home run in the Guardians win against the Blue Jays last night. Like Collins, Kwan will be looking to solidify a spot in the lineup so that he may grace the outfield for the Guardians for years to come.

Cleveland Guardians Predicted Lineup

Myles Straw, CF Steven Kwan, RF Jose Ramirez, 3B Josh Naylor, 1B Franmil Reyes, DH Andres Gimenez, 2B Amed Rosario, SS Richie Palacios, LF Austin Hedges, C

Pitcher: TBD

Toronto Blue Jays vs Cleveland Guardians Predicition

After dropping the opening game of the series, the Blue Jays will be increasingly hungry for wins that will inch them closer to the Yankees, who are now running away with the AL East. Meanwhile, the Guardians success will depend greatly on pitching. Since we do not yet know who will take the mound for Cleveland we can predict the Jays will take Sunday's match by a score of 5-3.

Where to watch the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians

Toronto Blue Jays

TV: Rogers Sportsnet

Livestream: MLB.TV

Cleveland Guardians

TV: NBC Sports Network

Livestream: MLB.TV

As both teams are currently sitting in second place in their respective divisions, watch out for both to be eager to make a splash in this series.

