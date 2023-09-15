American model, fitness trainer, and professional wrestler Torrie Wilson gained the most notoriety as a result of her work with World Wrestling Entertainment. In the 1999 Miss Galaxy fitness competition, Wilson came in first. Recently, she dazzled everyone by flashing her toned abs while donning a tube top and shorts.

Former New York Yankees' ace third baseman Alex Rodriguez and Wilson dated from 2011 to 2015, as per sources. Wilson may be an ex-wrestler, but she still has a great body and isn't shy about flaunting it.

Recently, Wilson shared a photo of herself on social media wearing a gorgeous bikini, and her admirers can't get enough of her.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The wind beneath my wings 🦋 -torriewilson

One commented : "You look in better shape than when you were in WWE"

While the other posted : "You just get better and better"

"You are stunning Torrie ❤️"

"Like a goddess"

Source : Instagram

Wilson made a special appearance as part of the 25th anniversary of Raw in 2022 alongside other wrestlers after being recognized as "one of the greatest female superstars in the history of WWE"

Alex Rodriguez and Torrie Wilson's love story

Former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson dated New York Yankees star third baseman Alex Rodriguez from 2011 until 2015. In a gym in Wilson's hometown of Boise, Idaho, A-Rod and Wilson were first spotted together.

The pair vacationed with actor George Clooney and his then-fiancée Stacy Kiebler, according to Everett's article. It's possible that it wasn't a coincidence that Kiebler was a former WWE Diva.

Expand Tweet

Alex Rodriguez and Torrie Wilson Spotted In Mexico http://terezowens.com/alex-rodriguez-and-torrie-wilson-spotted-in-mexico/ - TerezOwens

The two eventually separated after just over three years of dating, although there has been considerable speculation about what led to this. Alex Rodriguez over the years has dated a lot of celebrities and is always doing rounds one way or the other on the internet.