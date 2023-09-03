In her most recent Instagram post, WWE icon Torrie Wilson shared an amusing image in which she was seen showing her underwear while playing golf. The wrestling Hall of Famer still teases fans with her fantastic figure even though she no longer competes in the ring regularly.

The 48-year-old's most recent visit to the WWE was in March when she officially introduced Hall of Fame member Stacy Keibler. Wilson has had multiple appearances in PlayBoy and frequently posts photos for her 1.1 million Instagram followers. Her most recent photo was taken while she was playing golf, and it showed the tanned celebrity flashing her knickers to the camera.

Fans are absolutely mesmerized by Wilson's figure. They flooded her Instagram with comments. Some of them are shared below.

Torrie Wilson - WWE Icon

Torrie Wilson, an American professional wrestler, fitness instructor, and model, was born on July 24, 1975. Her time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE, formerly the World Wrestling Federation) is what made her most famous.

Wilson took first place in the 1999 Miss Galaxy fitness competition. Her contract with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) followed shortly after, and she competed there from 1999 to 2000. She started making appearances on World Wrestling Federation (WWF) television in 2001 as a part of the plot of The Invasion (by WCW, of the [then-] WWF). Her most well-known storylines occurred in 2002 during her conflict with Dawn Marie and in 2003 during her relationship with Sable.

Wilson also participated in Vince's Devils, an all-female stable of characters whose run ended in 2006. Aside from professional wrestling, Wilson has appeared on the covers of numerous magazines, such as FHM and Playboy (for which Wilson posed twice, once with Sable). The WWE Hall of Fame welcomed Wilson in 2019.