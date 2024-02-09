Travis Scott's baseball fandom transcends new heights as rapper's brand nabs naming rights for Astros & Nationals' Spring Training Stadium

In addition to producing four US Billboard 100 hit songs, rapper Travis Scott is also known for his high-profile relationship with Kyle Jenner from 2017 until 2023. Suffice to say, Scott is a true modern icon of the music industry.

Since breaking into the public spotlight, the Houston-born artist has made many forays into the business world, such as McDonald's and PlayStation to Cactus Jack, his own record label. Now, an MLB spring training ground will be added to the list of corporate sponsorships touched by Scott's brand.

"Travis Scott's CACTI has secured the naming rights to the spring training stadium that's shared by the Astros and Nationals. CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches will host its first game on February 24th. (via @astros)" - B/R Walk-Off

According to the Houston Astros, the team's spring training park will soon adopt the moniker "CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches." The move was brought on by Scott's brand purchasing the premises in south Florida, which the Astros share with the Washington Nationals.

In addition to making up the name of his record label, Scott also released a line of hard seltzers, called "Cacti." Formerly known as the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, the 6,500-seat venue was completed in 2017, making it one of the newest spring training parks.

Born in Houston in 1991 as Jacques Bermon Webster II, Scott adopted his new stage name after making his musical debut as a member of The Graduates. Travis Scott's 2012 mixtape Owl Pharoah put him on the map, and his 2014 tape Days Before Rodeo propelled him to international stardom.

"Travis Scott hyping up Astros fans ahead of Game 6 of the #WorldSeries. (via @astros)" - SportsCenter

A longtime fan of the Houston Astros, Scott has appeared at many games and has even thrown the ceremonial first pitch on occasion. It is not yet known whether his association with the team will evolve on account of this new naming deal.

Travis Scott's branding of the Astros' Grapefruit League park will spread his image further

Over the years, Scott has been no stranger to controversy. From incidents of altercations with fans to assault allegations, Scott's name has not always been associated with the positive.

However, with MLB teams looking to forge inroads across a variety of industries, Scott's brand reflected that a spring training park could help the Astros. Whether or not this new partnership will propel one of baseball's strongest teams to glory again remains to be seen.

