Tre' Morgan MLB Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats, and projected pick for LSU's season-saving hero

Tre' Morgan was been a revelation for the LSU Tigers in the 2023 College Baseball season. The left-handed hitter was one of the most consistent performers in the squad and played a pivotal role in guiding his team to the national championship.

According to reports, Morgan stands at six-foot-one and weighs 215 pounds. The 20-year-old has plenty of power and exceptional hand speed as well. He has proved that he can hit big home runs but he could improve on his running at bases.

While there is some serious batting talent in the 2023 MLB draft pool, many analysts believe Morgan will get picked early in the second round. However, given that he is now a national champion, the LSU star's draft stock may have gotten a slight boost.

It's safe to claim that several MLB teams will be keeping a close eye on Morgan at this year's draft.

Tre' Morgan's stats in the 2023 College Baseball season

Tre' Morgan had an exceptional 2023 season with the LSU Tigers, helping them win the College World Series title. He racked up 85 hits, 53 RBIs and nine home runs in 269 at-bats.

Morgan had an impressive .316 batting average across 69 games. He will now be hoping to hear his name called out at the 2023 MLB Draft.

2023 MLB Draft schedule and TV details

The 2023 MLB Draft is scheduled to take place from July 9-11 in Seattle, Washington. Here's the full schedule for the three-day event:

Dates : Sunday, July 9 (Rounds 1 and 2) | Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10) | Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20)

: Sunday, July 9 (Rounds 1 and 2) | Monday, July 10 (Rounds 3-10) | Tuesday, July 11 (Rounds 11-20) Start times: 7 p.m. ET on Sunday | 2 p.m. ET on Monday | 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Round 1 of the draft will be broadcast live on ESPN and the MLB Network. Fans who do not have access to cable can also live stream the first round of the draft on either Fubo, Watch ESPN, MLB.com and on the MLB App.

