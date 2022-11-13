Trea Turner: Predicting what MLB's most durable shortstop's new contract could look like 

Trea Turner has been one of the most dependable and consistent shortstops in Major League Baseball since his debut with the Washington Nationals in 2015. He's spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but is poised to sign and play wherever he wants to for the first time in his career.

Being the top available player at a premium position in baseball comes with its perks. For starters, it's going to land him a stellar contract. It also means he'll likely have his choice of where to go this offseason.

Spotrac estimates his next contract will carry an AAV of $33 million a year. That would be the highest expected value for a position player behind only Aaron Judge.

It can reasonably be expected that he might earn more than that. He's a rare player in baseball- he hits for average, has otherworldly speed and is capable of blasting 30 home runs in a season.

He also has defensive versatility, as he can play second base and even played outfield for the Nationals quite often. He also provides decent defense at shortstop, where defense is valuable.

All told, whoever signs Turner will have to pay up. Since he's still just 29 and has no major injury history, he will probably be signed for a long time.

His next contract could genuinely be 10 years, $350 million. He may also get less years and more money in something like a 6 years, $240 million contract.

What teams will be interested in signing Trea Turner?

As the top player at a premium position, Turner will have no shortage of suitors.

The Dodgers will be interested as they know what he can do for them firsthand. However, they may elect to move on and bring up someone from the minor leagues to play shortstop.

Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

If so, there will still be plenty of teams interested. The New York Yankees believe they have their shortstop of the future in the system, but they're always linked to and can afford top free agents.

The Philadelphia Phillies seem to be the favorites for the shortstop since they are much closer to home and are coming off a World Series appearance.

Even the New York Mets, who have Francisco Lindor, will be interested since they, too, have a lot of money to spend.

