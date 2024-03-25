“Trevor Bauer belongs in baseball” - MLB fans plead for redemption chance after former Cy Young winner’s scoreless outing against Yankees 

Former LA Dodgers star Trevor Bauer was back on the mound for the Mexican side Diablos Rojos on Sunday as they faced the New York Yankees for the exhibition game.

Bauer pitched three scoreless innings and gave up just four hits and two walks while striking out three batters. Later, Diablos went on to win the game against the Yankees with a 4-3 scoreline.

Following his outing against the Yankees, fans urged the MLB clubs to give Bauer a second chance in the league.

"Speak for everyone when I say Trevor Bauer belongs in baseball!"

Bauer has been out of the MLB ever since sexual assault allegations came up against him in 2021.

Trevor Bauer's agent reflects on lack of interest from MLB clubs in ex-Dodger star

Trevor Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, recently discussed how the player's off-field problems are still driving the team owners away from making an offer.

Teams are trying to avoid any type of backlash that comes with signing him. However, Luba feels that in recent times, Bauer has received cheers and chants from a large crowd of supporters when he's out there on the mound.

Thus, she believes that there's only a certain part of the media that is spreading rumors that teams are set to face backlash if they sign the 33-year-old pitcher.

"Media members keep trying to claim there will be massive backlash but the proof out there suggests otherwise." - Rachel Luba

It remains to be seen if there is a change among league members concerning his availability.

