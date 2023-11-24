Baseball
Trevor Bauer's Thanksgiving culinary tutorial leaves fans in fits of laughter: "Cooking with a gas stove today?"

By Aanchal Jaura
Modified Nov 24, 2023 03:25 GMT
Trevor Bauer
Trevor Bauer, current pitcher for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball, posted an interesting take on Thanksgiving culinary tutorial, leaving fans in splits. Trevor uploaded a video of himself teaching cooking, where he can be seen hitting each ingredient with a ball.

Making Thanksgiving Dinner The Baseball Way #baseball #turkey #trevorbauer - baueroutage

A few users on social media were left amused by his antics.

One commented : "Cooking with a gas stove today?"
Another stated : "Only Trevor Bauer could do these shots first try"
Trevor Bauer hoping to return to MLB

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Bauer is formally attempting to return to the major leagues.

Trevor Bauer’s agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba are meeting with teams in hopes of finding Bauer a job back in MLB.... - JonHeyman

Two years after signing Bauer to a three-year, $102 million megadeal, the Los Angeles Dodgers severed their relationship with him in January 2023. The 2020 NL Cy Young pitched for Yokohama last season, signing a one-year, $4 million with the NPB Central League team.

Trevor Bauer's suspension from baseball

On April 29, 2022, Bauer was formally suspended by MLB for 324 games. The league launched an inquiry into the claims of domestic abuse and sexual assault made against him, which led to the suspension.

Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by MLB, effective immediately after his suspension was reduced to 194 games. - MLBONFOX

The MLB initially decided Bauer would serve a two-season suspension. Bauer, however, challenged the decision through the player's association. On December 22, 2022, a third-party arbitrator reinstated him after shortening Bauer's ban to 194 games.

