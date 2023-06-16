Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams shared his thoughts about the LA Dodgers LGBTQ honor. Williams believes in faith and tells how his relationship with Jesus Christ led him to stand up for Catholicism when the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to honor an anti-Catholic organization.

On May 30, Williams became the first MLB player to criticize the Dodgers' choice to honor the anti-Catholic organization called the "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence." The controversy came to light when the Dodgers announced they would present the group with a "Community Hero Award" at their Pride night at Dodger Stadium on June 16.

When the Dodgers decided to honor the group, Trevor Williams came up with a statement:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Being a Major League Baseball player and my religion being mocked in the realm of Major League Baseball, it only made sense to stick up for my [faith],” Williams said.

Watch Trevor Williams comments from 9:50 onwards:

Trevor Williams urged Catholics to "reconsider their support of an organization that allows this mockery of its fans to occur". Williams, a native of San Diego, recalled that he initially felt driven to make his Catholic faith the center of his life while a youngster in adoration. He still thinks that adoration and silent prayer are the finest ways to hear God's voice.

LA Dodgers re-invited Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the Pride party

Following criticism of the Dodgers' choice, the group's invitation was revoked before the team extended a second invitation for the festivities on June 16. The group was also criticized by Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen, for their "blasphemous" acts and "hatred and mockery of Catholics." He is currently on the 60-day disabled list.

Florida senator Marco Rubio complained to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred about the group. The group includes "nuns" named Sister T'aint A Virgin and Sister Porn Again, asking why the team would "honor a group that mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith."

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have been reconsidered and re-invited by the Dodgers despite the negative criticism, and they are anticipated at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes