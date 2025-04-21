Trey Mancini’s teary-eyed moment over pregnancy surprise from wife Sara wins hearts

Arizona Diamondbacks player Trey Mancini’s wife, Sara Perlman Mancini, recently shared her candid thoughts on what she considers the most special part of entering parenthood. She is a former sports broadcaster and previously worked as the host of NBC Sports' program The Daily Line.

After dating for several years, Trey and Sara got engaged in November 2021 and tied the knot in December 2022. The couple is now preparing to welcome their first child together. On Sunday, Sara posted a video capturing her husband’s emotional reaction to the joyous news, along with a heartwarming caption:

“I dreamed of becoming a mom my whole life but the best part is going to be watching Trey be a dad 💖 Words can’t describe how lucky we feel!!! Baby girl Mancini coming October 2025 🎀🫶 💐 👶”

The clip shows Sara surprising Trey Mancini with the pregnancy news, after which the overjoyed couple shares a heartfelt hug. Sonography images are followed by glimpses of the couple’s celebration and gender reveal.

Mancini can be seen lifting a cover on a dining table to reveal a pink cake decorated with strawberries, revealing that the child they’re expecting is a girl.

Trey Mancini first met the love of his life, Sara Perlman, in 2017 when she worked for MASN, covering the Washington Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles, the team for which Mancini was playing at the time.

Trey Mancini expresses his love for wife Sara’s sneaker brand's success

In February, Trey Mancini took to his Instagram account to congratulate his wife, Sara, on the success of her sneaker brand, IVEES, with a heartfelt caption:

“Two years ago, Sara told me she wanted to create @wearivees. Since then, she’s been working nonstop in order to make it a reality. It’s been incredible seeing it come to life, and I am so proud of you, my love (and thanks for creating my favorite sneaker)!”

Mancini also shared several images, some of which featured Sara wearing her company’s white sneakers. The 33-year-old is signed to a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which he inked in February.

Trey Mancini has been a part of the MLB since making his debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016.

