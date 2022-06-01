"Trout’s the worst commissioner in fantasy sports" - Tommy Pham takes a dig at Mike Trout, claims Los Angeles Angels superstar played a role in infamous slap incident

Watch out, Mike Trout! Tommy Pham has become the most notorious player in baseball. Pham, who plays for the Cincinnati Reds, became the subject of lots of news coverage last week when he slapped an opposing player in the face over a fantasy football league dispute.

The player in question was San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson. Pham slapped Pederson before last week's game between the Reds and Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. For the assault, Pham received a three-game suspension from the MLB. Pham has now taken aim at LA Angels star Mike Trout for also damaging his fantasy league success.

Tommy Pham slams Mike Trout as the "worst commissioner in fantasy sports"

As any commissioner in fantasy sports, you are always going to be subject to complaints and endless queries by those involved. According to Pham, Mike Trout took the position of commissioner in their football fantasy league because nobody else wanted to.

Speaking about putting Trout in the role, Pham said, "Nobody wanted to be commissioner; I didn't want to be the f--king commissioner. I've got other s--t to do. He didn't want to do it. We put it on him. It was kind of our fault too, because we made him commissioner."

Apparently in his role, Trout was not good enough at managing and allowed cheating and malpractice to thrive. Speaking to "The Athletic" magazine, Pham said that "Trout's the worst commissioner in fantasy sports. Because he allowed a lot of s--t to go on and he could've solved it all."

There is not much more information beyond that about what kind of cheating took place and who was doing it. Evidently, Joc Pederson was guilty in at least some capacity. Hence, the slap he received from Pham.

The fantasy league allegedly has a $10,000 buy-in. It also features many prominent names from around baseball, such as Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer. Although Pham has quit the league already, Trout might want to be on the lookout for Pham if the Angels ever find themselves in Cincinnati playing the Reds.

