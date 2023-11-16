"True magic of what we do" - MLB's 'Iron Man' Cal Ripken Jr. unveils inside scoop on his collaboration with Yankees legend Derek Jeter in Kalamazoo

The baseball and softball fields at Kalamazoo Central High School were recently updated and replaced thanks to the collaboration of two Hall of Fame shortstops and their charities. Derek Jeter, a native of Kalamazoo, and fellow Hall of Fame shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. teamed up to support their local community.

Beyond being two of the greatest shortstop players ever, Jeter and Ripken have more in common than just being lifelong Yankees and Orioles, respectively. On Tuesday, November 14, Ripken and Jeter visited Kalamazoo to officially open Derek Jeter Field and Jeter Family Field at Kalamazoo Central High School.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derek Jeter and Cal Ripken Jr. teamed up to unveil new baseball & softball fields at Jeter’s high school in Kalamazoo, Michigan! - mlb

Ripken stated (via MLive.com):

"The true magic of what we do is if you sneak back when all this pomp and circumstance is gone and you see how these kids use the field, appreciate the field."

Cal Ripken Jr.'s baseball career

Throughout his 21-season MLB career from 1981 to 2001, Ripken, a former shortstop and third baseman, was a member of the Baltimore Orioles. He was the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) twice and a 19-time All-Star.

The record for most games played in a row is held by Ripken (2,632). Defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series, he took home his first AL MVP trophy in 1983.

In 1991, Ripken experienced one of his greatest seasons as an All-Star, winning the Home Run Derby and taking home his first MVP award, second AL MVP award, and Gold Glove.

With 98.53% of the vote in his first year of eligibility in 2007, he was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which is the sixth-highest election percentage in history.

Ripken received the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award and was selected as the All-Star Game MVP in his final season.