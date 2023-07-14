Carlos Correa's wife, Daniella, is happy as the couple had a great week with their family at a backyard pool party. The break came during the All-Star week, allowing the players and their families to have a great time together.

Daniella took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her family enjoying the All-Star week at a pool party.

She captioned the picture:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Best break we’ve ever had. Filled with laughter, kids screaming and lots of love."

Carlos Correa was taken first overall in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and won the prestigious American League Rookie of the Year Award in his first campaign.

He also led his team to triumph by winning the World Series with the Astros in 2017. Correa and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a three-year contract on March 22, 2022.

Carlos Correa and wife Daniella's relationship

Since Correa and the Twins reached an agreement on a 6-year, $200 million contract, Carlos Correa and his wife, Daniella Rodriguez, have much to be happy about.

The Mets jumped in and acquired Correa after the Giants postponed his official press conference, presumably because of an unspecified medical condition that surfaced during his physical.

However, both Correa's previously agreed-upon deals had been put on hold by a physical, but after Correa passed Minnesota's physical, the contract was finally finalized.

Daniella is a former model who was crowned Miss Texas 2016 and Miss Texas Teen 2013. She is an entrepreneur who owns the cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free cosmetics firm Sweet D.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 in the presence of their families and friends. Correa got down on one knee in front of Daniella in a live television interview in November 2017 following the Astros' historic World Series victory against the Dodgers.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault