Twins vs. Guardians: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 29, MLB 2025

The Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians are set to meet for Game 2 of their series on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. Minnesota picked up a huge 11-1 win in the series opener, leaving Cleveland with the obligation to respond on Tuesday.

The Twins come into this game with a record of 13-16, while the Guardians are currently sitting at 15-13. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup on Tuesday and a prediction for how things will play out.

Twins vs. Guardians prediction

The Twins come into this game having won four straight matchups, and their offense is putting up some huge numbers. Minnesota has scored 32 runs in the last four games, and Byron Buxton leads the way with six home runs and 17 RBIs.

Tanner Bibee is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Chris Paddack will be on the mound for the Twins in this game, and he is looking to turn things around. Paddack is 0-3 with a 6.45 ERA this season, and Minnesota needs him to figure things out.

Tanner Bibee is making the start for the Cleveland Guardians and he is 2-2 with a 5.19 ERA this season. Bibee has had some interesting results this season, but he's capable of shutting down a lineup.

Kyle Manzardo is having a huge season for the Guardians as he leads the way with seven home runs. Cleveland needs more from Jose Ramirez, however, as he is quite capable of producing.

Prediction: Cleveland Guardians 5, Minnesota Twins 3

Twins vs. Guardians odds

Money Line: Minnesota Twins (+125), Cleveland Guardians (-150)

Run Spread: Twins +1.5 (-175), Guardians -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)

Twins vs. Guardians injuries

Minnnesota Twins injury report

Royce Lewis is on the injury report - Source: Imagn

Luke Keaschall (2B): Late June (Right forearm fracture)

Matt Wallner (OF): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Royce Lewis (3B): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Michael Tonkin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder strain)

Cleveland Guardians injury report

Paul Sewald (RHP): TBD (Right shoulder inflammation)

Slade Cecconi (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Shane Bieber (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right UCL tear)

David Fry (UTL): 60-Day IL (Right UCL revision)

Twins vs. Guardians picks

The Minnesota Twins had no trouble dominating the series opener, but things are going to be much different in this game. If you are looking to make picks then you should be taking the Guardians to win this game in a big way.

Money Line: Cleveland Guardians -150

Run Spread: Guardians -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105)

