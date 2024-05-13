Twins vs Yankees Series Preview & Prediction: Records, Pitching Matchups and More - MLB Season 2024

The New York Yankees will continue their season on the road as they head to Target Field to square off against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. The two teams enter a three-game series as they try to build on their last success.

The Yanks beat the Tampa Bay Rays in their previous game, while the Twins are coming off a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins are second in the AL Central, while the Bronx Bombers are second in the AL East. This is their first meeting of the season.

Twins vs. Yankees Preview

Game 1 will take place on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. CDT. The game can be watched on YES, Bally Sports North and TBS.

Game 2 will take place at the same time on Wednesday and can be watched on Bally Sports North and Amazon Prime Video. The final installment will be a matinee matchup that will take place on Thursday at 12:10 p.m. CDT. It can be watched on Bally Sports North, YES, and MLBN.

Twins vs. Yankees Pitching Matchups

Game 1

Chris Paddack gets the ball for the Twins in Game 1. The right-handed pitcher holds a 4-1 record with a 4.34 ERA. Paddack has 37 strikeouts in 37-plus innings pitched with a 1.50 WHIP.

Going up against Paddack will be left-hander Carlon Rodon for the Yankees. Rodon has a 3-2 record with a with a 3.56 ERA. Rodon has 43 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched with a 1.26 WHIP.

Game 2

The Twins will turn towards Pablo Lopez for their starter in Game 2. Lopez has a 4-2 record with a 3.89 ERA. The right-hander has 55 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched. Pablo has a spectacular WHIP of 0.98.

Marus Stroman will be delivered to the mound for the pinstripes in the second game. He holds a 2-2 record with a 3.80 ERA and has a decent WHIP of 1.50 with 40 strikeouts in 42-plus innings.

Game 3

Joe Ryan will take the nod for the Twins in the series finally. Ryan is 2-2 on the season with a 3.21 ERA. The right-hander has 53 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched and a 0.99 WHIP.

The Bronx Bombers will turn in Clarke Schmidt to the mound as their starter. Schmidt is 4-1 on the season with a 2.95 ERA. In 42-plus innings pitched, Schmidt has 47 strikeouts with a solid WHIP of 1.27.

Twins vs. Yankees Prediction

The Yanks are 27-15 on the season, while the Twins are 24-16. Both teams are not too far off in terms of their season record. The Yankees offense has improved over the last couple of weeks, and the pitching staff will play a crucial role in this series.

Offensively, the Yanks look stronger. The Yankees are second in the league in home runs with 57. Meanwhile, the Twins are 11th with 44 home runs. The Yanks are predicted to win this series but are expected to drop one game. However, these predictions are subject to change based on developments in the coming days.

